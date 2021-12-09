  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are officially husband and wife; check photos

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have got married. The first photos of the newlyweds are out now. The couple got married at  The Six Senses Fort Barwara. Check out the first photos of Mr and Mrs Kaushal.
     

    Finally, the wait is over. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married today in a beautiful wedding ceremony. The couple was secretive about their big day, but now it looks they have declared it officially that they are married. Both Vicky and Katrina posted their first photos as newlyweds on their social media feed. The actress was seen wearing a red bridal lehenga for her big day, while Vicky looked dapper in a white coloured sherwani.

    Check out the photos here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

    Here's wishing the couple a happy married life.
     

