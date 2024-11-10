Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80 after prolonged illness

Veteran South Indian actor Delhi Ganesh (80) passes away in Chennai after prolonged illness. With 400+ films, he left a mark in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and other regional industries, showcasing versatility in iconic roles.

Chennai: South Indian actor Delhi Ganesh, who was 80 years old, passed away in Chennai after a prolonged battle with illness. A native of Tirunelveli, he was a popular figure in Tamil cinema and also made notable contributions to Malayalam, Hindi, and other regional film industries. With a career spanning over 400 films, Ganesh became known for his versatile roles, leaving an indelible mark on the film industry.

Originally named Ganesan, he adopted the stage name "Delhi Ganesh" after entering the industry, thanks to the encouragement of legendary filmmaker K. Balachander. Before pursuing acting, Ganesh served as an Air Force officer but chose to leave that career to follow his passion for films. He was active in stage drama in Delhi while working as an Air Force officer.

Ganesh’s career included memorable roles in popular films across multiple languages. In Malayalam cinema, he appeared in major hits like Dhruvam, Kaalapani, Devasuram, Keerthi Chakra, and Pokkiri Raja. In Tamil cinema, his performances in films like Avvai Shanmugi, Thenali, Sindhu Bhairavi, and Nayakan also earned significant praise.

His funeral is scheduled to take place in Chennai today.

