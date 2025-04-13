Sikkim SHOCKER: 13-year-old girl raped for months, 8 arrested

Read Full Article

In a deeply disturbing case from Sikkim’s Gyalshing district, eight individuals, including four juveniles, have been taken into custody for allegedly subjecting a 13-year-old girl to repeated abuse and sexual assault over the past year.

The incident came to light after the girl’s school raised concerns about her frequent illness and withdrawn behavior. Acting on the school’s report, the Child Welfare Committee filed a formal complaint with the police on Friday, says a report in NDTV.

During a counseling session, the survivor disclosed that a woman from her neighborhood would often summon her to help with household chores. Over time, the woman allegedly began coercing her into engaging in sexual acts, initially involving her own husband.

The abuse reportedly escalated, with the woman introducing two other men and forcing the girl into sexual exploitation for money.

In her statement, the girl also named four boys who had allegedly been assaulting her physically over the past year. Following this, police arrested the woman, her husband, and the two other men, while the four boys were detained as juveniles.

The survivor is now in the care of the Child Welfare Committee and is receiving both medical treatment and psychological counseling. Authorities have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a detailed investigation is ongoing.

Police officials have assured that strict action will be taken and the safety and rehabilitation of the survivor remains their top priority.

