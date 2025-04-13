user
user icon

Uttar Pradesh govt mirrors Centre's move, raises DA by 2%; check details

The central government recently increased the DA for its employees. Following suit, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a DA hike.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

DA increase immediately after the central government

Recently, the central government increased the DA for central government employees. Following that, this state government has announced a DA increase.

article_image2

2% DA increase

This state government has announced a 2% DA increase for state government employees. Approximately 1.6 million state government employees will benefit from this decision.


article_image3

Retirees will also benefit

Retired state government employees will also benefit from this decision by the state government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a 2% DA increase for state government employees.

article_image4

Like the central government, the Uttar Pradesh government's DA will be effective from January 1st. They will receive it at the end of April.

article_image5

Until now, state government employees in Yogi's state received DA at a rate of 53%. Now, the amount is 55 percent.

article_image6

Government employees will receive the revised DA with their April 2025 salary. It will be paid with the May salary.

article_image7

DA with arrears

Government employees will also receive arrears for the January-March period in May. That is, state government employees and pensioners will receive arrears along with the DA increase.

article_image8

DA increase in line with the central government

Recently, the central government announced a 2 percent DA for central employees under the Seventh Pay Commission. Following that path, the Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to increase DA.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US tariff blow minimal for India, will impact just 0.1% of GDP: PHDCCI AJR

US tariff blow minimal for India, will impact just 0.1% of GDP: PHDCCI

India top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends AJR

India's top 7 cities record up to 8% office leasing growth, outpacing global trends

Tomatoes under scanner after paneer and ghee: Shocking chemical ripening revealed AJR

Tomatoes under scanner after paneer and ghee: Shocking chemical ripening revealed (WATCH)

Trump blowing up 80 years of US policy: GPPi boss warns of transatlantic breakdown watch exclusive snt

Trump blowing up 80 years of US policy: GPPi boss warns of transatlantic breakdown | Watch EXCLUSIVE

India forex reserves surge by nearly $11 billion, highest in 5 weeks AJR

India's forex reserves surge by nearly $11 billion, highest in 5 weeks

Recent Stories

When is Poila Boisakh 2025? Date, time, history, significance of Bengali New Year ATG

When is Poila Boisakh 2025? Date, time, history, significance of Bengali New Year

Mysore Pak to Medu Vada: 7 must-try vegetarian dishes of Karnataka gcw

Mysore Pak to Medu Vada: 7 must-try vegetarian dishes of Bengaluru

In NIA custody, 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana offers namaz 5 times, has demanded THESE three things shk

In NIA custody, 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana offers namaz 5 times, has demanded THESE three things

Football ISL final highlights in pictures: How Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru? HRD

ISL final highlights in pictures: How Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru?

US tariff blow minimal for India, will impact just 0.1% of GDP: PHDCCI AJR

US tariff blow minimal for India, will impact just 0.1% of GDP: PHDCCI

Recent Videos

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Video Icon
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

Video Icon
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning

Video Icon
'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

'UAE’s Waqf Boards Are a Model for World': Mohammad Tawhidi, Governing Member of GIC

Video Icon