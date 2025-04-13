Uttar Pradesh govt mirrors Centre's move, raises DA by 2%; check details

Read Full Gallery

The central government recently increased the DA for its employees. Following suit, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced a DA hike.

2% DA increase

This state government has announced a 2% DA increase for state government employees. Approximately 1.6 million state government employees will benefit from this decision.

Retirees will also benefit

Retired state government employees will also benefit from this decision by the state government. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a 2% DA increase for state government employees.

Like the central government, the Uttar Pradesh government's DA will be effective from January 1st. They will receive it at the end of April.

Until now, state government employees in Yogi's state received DA at a rate of 53%. Now, the amount is 55 percent.

Government employees will receive the revised DA with their April 2025 salary. It will be paid with the May salary.

DA with arrears

Government employees will also receive arrears for the January-March period in May. That is, state government employees and pensioners will receive arrears along with the DA increase.

DA increase in line with the central government

Recently, the central government announced a 2 percent DA for central employees under the Seventh Pay Commission. Following that path, the Uttar Pradesh government has now decided to increase DA.

