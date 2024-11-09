Do you recognise this adorable child? THIS actress's childhood photo goes viral after 23 years

Do you recognize this cute child who still holds a place in the hearts of fans despite being away from the film industry for 23 years?

Childhood Photo

It's hard for child stars to be accepted as hero-heroines when they grow up. But some win hearts in their first film itself. This child is one of them. This cute child's photo is going viral on social media.

Shalini as Child Artist

Shalini was only 4 years old when she debuted as a child artist in the 1983 Malayalam film 'Ente Mamattikkuttiyammakku'. She acted well in her first film and won the Best Child Artist award. Later, Shalini also acted in Tamil and Telugu films alongside Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijayakanth, Mohan, Arjun, Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Chiranjeevi.

Shalini as a Heroine

'Varusham 16' was Shalini's last film as a child artist. She then focused on her studies. After 7 years, at the age of 18, she acted in the Malayalam film 'Aniyathipravu', directed by Fazil. This film was a super hit. Later, Fazil remade it in Tamil as 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai' with Vijay as the hero and Shalini as the heroine. Despite getting offers, Shalini decided not to do glamorous roles. She only accepted stories she liked, prioritizing the story.

Ajith and Shalini's Movie

All the films Shalini chose became hits. While acting in 'Amarkalam' after 'Kadhalukku Mariyadhai', she fell in love with actor Ajith. Many of Shalini's subsequent films became super hits.

Shalini's Family

At the peak of her film career, Shalini married Ajith in 2000 and quit acting as per her family's wishes. Their daughter Anoushka was born in 2008, and their son Aadvik in 2015.

Shalini's Net Worth

Despite being away from films for 23 years, Shalini's net worth is reportedly over Rs 350 crore. It's said that Ajith has invested in assets in his wife's name. Shalini, who used to earn Rs 50 lakhs per film as a heroine, reportedly invested that money in assets, which are now worth crores.

Latest Videos