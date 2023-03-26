Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passes away

    The actor had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last two weeks.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 26, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

    Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed away at a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala. He was 75. Regarded as one of the greatest comedians in Malayalam cinema, Innocent had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last two weeks. 

    The popular actor passed away at 10:30 pm at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. State Minister P Rajeev confirmed the actor's demise. Innocent had been admitted to the hospital two weeks ago due to physical complications from cancer. He died at the age of 75. 

    Innocent, who acted in about 750 films, came to the silver screen in 1972. He served as the Chalakudy MP and, for a long time, was the president of the film actors' organization Amma. In the May 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was elected as the representative of the Chalakudy constituency with the support of the Left Democratic Front. However, he lost the re-election bid in 2019.

    The cause of death has been revealed as respiratory disease and heart attack. The medical expert team stated that many of his organs were not functional. He had been undergoing treatment at the Lake Shore Hospital since March 3. 

    The minister informed that the mortal remains of the actor would be kept for public tributes at the Kochi Indoor Stadium from 8 am to 11 am on Monday. From there, the mortal remains will be taken to his native Thrissur, where public viewing will be held at Iringalakuda Town Hall, Thrissur from 12 noon to 3 pm. It has been decided to hold a public darshan at the house in Iringalakuda from 3 pm. It has also been decided to hold the funeral at Iringalakuda Cathedral Church Cemetery at 5:30 pm.

    Meanwhile, tributes poured in from Industry colleagues who took to social media to express their grief over Innocent's demise.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
