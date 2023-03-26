Innocent passes away: 6 facts you should know about this doyen of Malayalam film industry

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed into the ages on Sunday night after battling prolonged illness at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent passed into the ages on Sunday night after battling a prolonged illness at the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi. Here are six facts you must know about the name that made Malayalam movie viewers smile and made him an industry doyen.

* Innocent came to the silver screen in 1972 with the film 'Nrithasala' and grabbed attention as a comedian and character actor. Innocent's distinctive body language and Thrissur-style dialogue became the hallmarks of Innocent.

* Innocent acted in over 750 films in his career spanning decades.

* Innocent won acclaim by playing notable characters in many films like 'Gajakesariyogam', 'Ramji Rao Speaking', 'Doctor Pasupati', 'Mannar Mathai Speaking', 'Kabuliwala', 'Devasuram' and 'Patham Nilayile Theevandi'.

* Innocent received the State Government Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Film Critics Award.

* Innocent was also the president of Amma, a film actors' association. Innocent was also able to shine in politics. In the May 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he was elected as the representative of the Chalakudy constituency with the support of the Left Democratic Front. However, he lost the re-election bid in 2019.

* Innocent fought cancer and made a strong comeback. Innocent played notable roles in Malayalam films like 'Makal' and 'Kaduva' released in 2022. He also acted in the movie 'Paachuvum Albhuthavilakkum' directed by Akhil Sathyan, starring Fahadh Faasil.