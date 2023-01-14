Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    VD12 first look: Vijay Deverakonda to play a police officer in Gautam Tinnanuri’s next movie

    Vijay Deverakonda will next be featured in Gowtam Tinnanuri's forthcoming Telugu drama. Vijay's most recent appearance was in Liger, his first pan-Indian film. VD12 is Vijay's first endeavour following the box office debacle of Liger.

    Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming project, VD12, was launched on Friday with a poster giving the first look. Vijay and Gowtam Tinnanuri will collaborate on the actor's upcoming Telugu film. In the poster, Vijay poses as a cop and says his 'heart skipped a few beats' when he heard the script and learned about the crew of his next movie, which the National Award-winning filmmaker will direct. Vijay was last seen with Ananya Panday in Liger (2022).

    The poster for Vijay's forthcoming film, VD12, showed a silhouette of an officer with his face covered with a towel. Vijay Deverakonda tweeted about it, saying, "The Story. The Group. My next step. When I heard this, my heart skipped a few beats." The billboard teased that the film may be a spy thriller, saying, "I don't know where I belong, to tell you whom I betrayed - Anonymous spy." The billboard also depicted a flaming ship in the midst of the sea.

    Gowtam Tinnanuri, too, shared the first look poster with a caption that read, "VD12 This one is special with @TheDeverakonda..." Producer S Naga Vamsi also tweeted, “We are not going to say that this is earth-shattering or MASSive or HUUUGE but this is something spectacular.” The VD12 filming is set to begin soon, with further information to be announced in the coming weeks.

    Vijay Deverakonda fans reacted to the first look of his new film, with many saying they could not wait to see him as 'a spy' A fan tweeted, "Excited, anna (brother)." Another one said, "I'm waiting for your blockbuster." One wrote, "Vijay as a cop or a spy? Either way, can't wait!" One more tweeted, "What a comeback!"


    Vijay's last release, which was advertised as a pan-Indian film, bombed at the box office; despite a worldwide opening of 25 crore, Liger fell at the box office and vanished. Vijay made his Bollywood debut with the flick. Vijay's film Jana Gana Mana was stalled after Liger's flop. 

    Puri Jagannadh, who also directed Liger, was set to direct it. Vijay will next be seen in the forthcoming Telugu film Khushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film will be released in 2023.
     

