    Varisu OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Where to watch Vijay's film; here's how much it was sold for

    Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna has been sold out for this astronomical amount, and fans can see it on this platform.
     

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 5:25 PM IST

    Varisu has finally hit theatres worldwide, and fans of superstar Thalapathy Vijay are gushing about the film, saying they can't get enough of his charm. While people had diverse feelings about Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's film, ranging from blockbuster to failure. 

    And now, just a few days after its premiere, Varisu has been sold for this exorbitant sum on the OTT platform. Films must now be distributed on OTT, and Thalapathy Vijay fans were keen to learn when and where the film will be released on OTT. 

    According to sources, the Tamil film has been sold to Amazon Prime, and the OTT platform has paid the filmmakers a large sum. The movie may be released on OTT after the month of its first release, and realising early in the OTT will affect the box office results.

    Fans like Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay's chemistry are going crazy for them. Rashmika's part has also been well received by fans, demonstrating why she is the national infatuation. Along with Varisu, Ajith's flick Thunivu was released with Vijay's fin, and fans of both stars are arguing over who is the better. Meanwhile, both superstars have mutual respect for one another.

    Varisu box office
    Vijay's film earned around Rs. 30 crores on its first day in India. Tamil Nadu contributed Rs. 20 crore. In Kerala and Karnataka, the film grossed Rs. 4 crores. Varisu earned around Rs 16.2 crore at the box office on its second day. The film’s Telugu version Vaarsudu will release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 14. It has an IMDb rating of 7.3/10 so far. 

