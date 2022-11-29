Vazhakk's trailer is out! Tovino Thomas steals the show with his performance

Take a look at the gripping and suspenseful trailer of Tovino Thomas starrer Vazhakk- The quarrel, which is the story about a simple man who is on a mission to rescue an older woman. Watch the trailer now.

Tovino Thomas will share screen space with Kani Kusruti in the upcoming Malayalam drama, Vazhakk- The quarrel. Under the direction of an award-winning director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, the makers unveiled the suspense drama's intriguing trailer today, November 29. The Minnal Murali star also shared a movie poster on Instagram, where he can be seen holding a hammer in his hand and running. He looks stunning with long hair and a bearded look.

Returning to the trailer, the clip starts with an older woman wandering in a dense forest. This is followed by Tovino Thomas rescuing the older women. As he is trying to understand the situation, he finds himself in the middle of some big trouble. Will he be able to save the old lady? And getting to know this stranger's truth makes the trailer very entertaining. Everything about the movie looks promising, from the intense music to the suspense and some fantastic performances by the main character.

Check out the trailer here:

Along with Tovino Thomas and Kani Kusruti, Vazhakk- The quarrel is also starring Sudev Nair in another important role, along with Chandru Selvaraj. The film was shot predominantly in Perumbavoor and Ranni.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Tovino Thomas' another exciting project is Ajayante Randam Moshanam with Kirthi Shetty. The film is under the direction of Jithin Lal. The Pan-India movie is set against the backdrops of the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s. The film's star cast includes Basil Joseph, Jagadish, Harish Uthaman, Rohini, Hareesh Perady, Jagadish, and Pramod Shetty in significant roles with the rest of them.

