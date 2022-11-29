Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get married in January 2023? Details here

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the rumoured famous B'town couple, have been making headlines with reports regarding their wedding in January. What's the truth behind the reports? Read on to find out here.

    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Nov 29, 2022, 3:25 PM IST

    Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani are one of the most popular real-life couples in the film industry.  The actors had made scandalous comments about their relationship in the famous talk show Koffee With Karan season 7. 

    Interestingly, the actress Kiara Advani confirmed that she is more than friends with the actor Sidharth Malhotra, while her Kabir Singh co-actor Shahid Kapoor also hinted that the couple might tie the knot soon. 

    What is the truth about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's January wedding? 

    For quite some time, there have been rumours that the lead pair of Shershaah is ready to take the relationship to the next level and tie the knot soon. It was recently speculated that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are planning to get married in January 2023 after the actress posted a cryptic video on her social media. 

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

    "Can't keep it a secret for long! Coming soon... stay tuned... 2nd December," the actress wrote, sharing a lovely video on her handle.

    However, the latest reports confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are not getting married in January. "These are just rumours, and no dates have been confirmed yet. Earlier it was November, then December, and now it is January," said the sources close to the Shershaah pair. 

    Sidharth and Kiara's upcoming projects

    Kiara Advani is going through a crucial phase in her acting career, with some exciting projects coming up in the future. She will be next seen in the movie Govinda Naam Mera, the upcoming comedy thriller released on Disney Plus Hotstar. She is also making a comeback to the Telugu film industry with the upcoming movie with Ram Charan and Shankar, which has been tentatively titled RC15. Kiara is currently busy shooting for the movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha, an upcoming romantic drama, along with Kartik Aaryan.

    Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in the romantic thriller Mission Majnu, which is confirmed to have an OTT release on Netflix. He is busy with the final stages of shooting the forthcoming Yodha, an action thriller. Sidharth is also making his most awaited OTT debut with hitmaker Rohit Shetty's thriller cop series Indian Police Force, which will soon release on Amazon Prime Video.

     

    Last Updated Nov 29, 2022, 3:25 PM IST
