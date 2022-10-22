Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

    The panel has selected a total of 45 films including feature and non-feature movies. All the selected films will be screened at the festival which will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

    IFFI 2022 RRR The Kashmir Files among 45 films selected for the festival drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Oct 22, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

    IFFI 2022: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday announced the names of 25 feature and 20 non-feature films. The selected films will be screened at the 53rd Film Festival to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2022.

    Out of these 45 films, 10 films are also in the Hindi language, which includes the names of films such as 'The Kashmir Files', 'Three of Us', 'Major', and 'Siya'. Apart from this, four films in Tamil and Telugu each, two Bengali films, seven English films, three films in Kannada and Malayalam, five in Marathi, and a film each in Maithili, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Irula, Oriya have been selected.

    ALSO READ: Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason

    According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau, the feature film jury was headed by veteran filmmaker Vinod Ganatra. Apart from Vinod Ganatra, the panel consisted of 12 members including A Karthik Raja, Anand Jyoti, Dr Anuradha Singh, and Shailesh Dave. The esteemed panel selected feature films such as 'Mahananda', 'Three of Us', 'Siya', 'The Storyteller', 'Dhabri Kuruvi', 'Nanu Kusuma', 'Lotus Blooms', 'Saudi Vellakka', 'Frame', 'Sher Shivraj', 'Ekda Ka Zala', 'Pratiksha', 'Kurangu Pedal', 'Kida', 'Cinema Bandi' and 'Kudhiram Bose'.

    ALSO READ: House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement

    In the ‘mainstream cinema section', the two biggest hits of the year, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s 'The Kashmir Files' and SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' as well as 'Tonic’, ‘Akhand’ and ‘Dharamveer: Mukkam Post Thane' will be screened. On the other hand, in the non-feature category, the six-member panel comprising Chandrashekhar A, Harish Bhimani, Manish Saini, and P Umesh Naik, along with Oinam Doren, selected 'Paatal-T', 'Ayushmann', 'Gurujana', 'Hatibandhu', 'Khajuraho', 'Anand Aur Mukti', 'Before I Die', 'Madhyantara', 'Vagro', 'Veetilekku', 'Beyond', Vibhajan Ki Vibhishka Unkahi Kahaniyan and Chhu Med Na Yul Med, among others, were selected for screening.

    The flagship component of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Indian Panorama, was introduced in 1978. It aims at promoting Indian films along with the country’s rich heritage and culture with the help of cinematic art.

    Last Updated Oct 22, 2022, 4:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement drb

    House of the Dragon: Finale episode LEAKED before its release; HBO issues statement

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details AJR

    Jacqueline Fernandez's interim bail extended till November 10 in extortion case; check details

    Not Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt now prefers to work mostly in South films: reports drb

    Not Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt now prefers to work mostly in South films: reports

    Bigg Boss 16 After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show drb

    Bigg Boss 16: After Salman Khan diagnosed with dengue, Karan Johar to host the show

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court drb

    Actress assault case: SC dismisses victim's plea to change trial court

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All-round show fires NZ to 89-run win over defending champions Australia snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All-round show fires NZ to 89-run win over defending champions Australia

    Jharkhand: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Chaibasa, 12 detained AJR

    Jharkhand: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Chaibasa, 12 detained

    Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason drb

    Who is Riva Arora? Child actor is being TROLLED for THIS reason

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav willing to take his chances, just wants me to be there, says Kohli snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav willing to take his chances, just wants me to be there, says Kohli

    UK new PM race: Rishi Sunak crosses 100 MPs mark, Boris Johnson eyes comeback - adt

    UK new PM race: Rishi Sunak crosses 100 MPs mark, Boris Johnson eyes comeback

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon