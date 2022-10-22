IFFI 2022: ‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ among 45 films selected for the festival

The panel has selected a total of 45 films including feature and non-feature movies. All the selected films will be screened at the festival which will be held in Goa from November 20 to November 28.

IFFI 2022: The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday announced the names of 25 feature and 20 non-feature films. The selected films will be screened at the 53rd Film Festival to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, 2022.

Out of these 45 films, 10 films are also in the Hindi language, which includes the names of films such as 'The Kashmir Files', 'Three of Us', 'Major', and 'Siya'. Apart from this, four films in Tamil and Telugu each, two Bengali films, seven English films, three films in Kannada and Malayalam, five in Marathi, and a film each in Maithili, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Irula, Oriya have been selected.

According to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau, the feature film jury was headed by veteran filmmaker Vinod Ganatra. Apart from Vinod Ganatra, the panel consisted of 12 members including A Karthik Raja, Anand Jyoti, Dr Anuradha Singh, and Shailesh Dave. The esteemed panel selected feature films such as 'Mahananda', 'Three of Us', 'Siya', 'The Storyteller', 'Dhabri Kuruvi', 'Nanu Kusuma', 'Lotus Blooms', 'Saudi Vellakka', 'Frame', 'Sher Shivraj', 'Ekda Ka Zala', 'Pratiksha', 'Kurangu Pedal', 'Kida', 'Cinema Bandi' and 'Kudhiram Bose'.

In the ‘mainstream cinema section', the two biggest hits of the year, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s 'The Kashmir Files' and SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' as well as 'Tonic’, ‘Akhand’ and ‘Dharamveer: Mukkam Post Thane' will be screened. On the other hand, in the non-feature category, the six-member panel comprising Chandrashekhar A, Harish Bhimani, Manish Saini, and P Umesh Naik, along with Oinam Doren, selected 'Paatal-T', 'Ayushmann', 'Gurujana', 'Hatibandhu', 'Khajuraho', 'Anand Aur Mukti', 'Before I Die', 'Madhyantara', 'Vagro', 'Veetilekku', 'Beyond', Vibhajan Ki Vibhishka Unkahi Kahaniyan and Chhu Med Na Yul Med, among others, were selected for screening.

The flagship component of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Indian Panorama, was introduced in 1978. It aims at promoting Indian films along with the country’s rich heritage and culture with the help of cinematic art.