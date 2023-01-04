Varisu trailer: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's film a perfect family entertainer to watch THIS Pongal

The much-anticipated trailer for Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's forthcoming family entertainment Varisu is now out. Vamshi Paidipally's commercial entertainer will be released on January 12.

The wait is finally over! Thalapathy Vijay is back, this time in Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The Varisu trailer was released on January 4, much to the pleasure of fans. And we must admit that Varisu is a commercial entertainer with a lot of emotion, action, and upbeat dance routines. Varisu will be released in theatres on January 12, two days before Pongal.

The two-minute-and-28-second trailer begins with Vijay and his large family. His father, played by Sarathkumar, praises his two boys but says nothing about his third son, played by Vijay. The video suggests that the film would be a full-fledged commercial entertainment featuring family values, action, masala, and love.

The drama arises when the protagonist's father's business adversary plots to bring down the entire family. As the family is broken, Vijay's character must use his wits and strength to piece it back together.

The trailer's highlight is when Vijay undercuts his classic language from his 1996 film Poove Unakkaga, which contains some outmoded concepts about love.

Vijay's Varisu will compete at the box office with Thunivu, starring Ajith Kumar. The latter, directed by H Vinoth, will be released on January 11, just in time for Pongal. Vairsu will be dubbed in Telugu as well.

About VARISU

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and stars Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. In key parts, Jayasudha, Srikanth Meka, Shyam, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Sangeetha Krish, Sathish, VTV Ganesh, SJ Suryah, and others will appear. Sri Venkateshwara Creations produced the film, which has music by S Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani, and editing by Praveen KL.