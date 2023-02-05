Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report

     Vani Jairam, the great vocalist, died on February 4, Saturday, in Chennai. According to reports, the Chennai police have opened a suspicious death case.

    Vani Jairam found dead: Chennai police reports a case under suspicious death-report RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Vani Jairam, the great vocalist, died on Saturday, February 4. On Saturday morning, the Padma Bhushan awardee was discovered dead at her Chennai home. Vani Jairam was reportedly living alone at her home on Haddows Road in Chennai since 2018 following the death of her spouse Jairam. 

    According to sources, the singer's housekeeper, who used to handle her daily duties, came to her home at about 10.45 a.m. After continuously banging the doorbell, there was no answer.

    Vani Jairam's death cause
    According to the most recent information, Vani Jairam's maid Malarkodi, who has worked with her for over a decade, instantly informed the singer's sister, Uma, after she failed to open the door and did not answer the phone calls. They both entered the property using the same key, and the veteran singer was discovered dead on her bedroom floor. They immediately notified Chennai police, and Vani Jairam's lifeless remains were subsequently sent to Kilpauk Government Hospital for additional testing and post-mortem. According to accounts, the singer had bruise marks on her forehead.

    Also Read: WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video

    According to the most recent information, a Tamil Nadu forensic department team performed a check at Vani Jairam's home after her lifeless remains were transferred to the Kilpauk Government hospital. Following Vani Jairam's death, Triplicane DCP Shekhar Deshmukh revealed to a media house that the Chennai police had now opened a suspicious death case. However, more information will be provided only when the post-mortem report is completed.

    Also Read: Who was Vani Jayaram, the Padma Bhushan awardee who passed away in Chennai?

    Who was Vani Jairam?
    Kalaivani, the famous singer's given name, was born in Vellore, Madras, in 1945. At eight, she made her singing debut on All India Radio. Vani Jairam worked for the State Bank of India after finishing her education and married Jairam. Her spouse was the one who persuaded her to seek a career in music. Vani Jairam began her career as a playback singer in Marathi cinema before breaking into the Hindi and South Indian film industry. She received the Padma Bhushan this year after winning three National Film Awards for Best Singer.

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report RBA

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees RBA

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know

    WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video vma

    WATCH: This was legendary singer Vani Jairam's last video

    Who was Vani Jayaram, the Padma Bhushan awardee who passed away in Chennai?

    Who was Vani Jayaram, the Padma Bhushan awardee who passed away in Chennai?

    Recent Stories

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report RBA

    Pathaan box office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller saw 70.36% growth on Saturday- Report

    PM Modi praises Bill Gates for trying to make rotis asks him to try millet as well watch gcw

    'Superb...': PM Modi praises Bill Gates for trying to make rotis, asks him to try millet as well

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees RBA

    Grammys nominations 2023 with India connect: Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Norah Jones are among nominees

    Watch Here is how Chinese 'spy' balloon was shot down off Carolina coast gcw

    WATCH: Here's how Chinese 'spy' balloon was shot down off Carolina coast

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: Where are the couple going on honeymoon? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon