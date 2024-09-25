Alia Bhatt on her 23-foot saree at Met Gala: 'Couldn't use the washroom for 6 hours'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The 31-year-old actress appeared on the first episode of the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix along with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina and the filmmaker Karan Johar.

    We all remember when Alia Bhatt made a dazzling entrance at this year's Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme was Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion and Alia stole the show with her ethereal saree designed by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee with a 23-foot-long exaggerated train studded with sapphires and emeralds.

    The 31-year-old actress appeared on the first episode of the second season of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix along with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina and the filmmaker Karan Johar. On the show, Bhatt shared a shocking moment from her Met Gala experience. 

    Alia's Met Gala photo appeared during a section where Kapil displayed funny comments from their Instagram pages. Later, Archana Puran Singh asked, "How does one go to the washroom with this kind of dress?" To this, Alia responded, "You don't. I didn’t go to the washroom for like six hours.”

     

     

    Earlier in May, Alia Bhatt shared the beautiful pictures from the event on her Instagram. She wrote, "Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree. As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort. A big thank you to @anaitashroffadajania, @lakshmilehr, @puneetbsaini, @amitthakur_hair, @dolly.jain, and my amazing team for being the most wonderful collaborators through this ‘Garden of Time’."

    Karan was also asked about his bag worth Rs 35 lakh during the show, and he jokingly responded, "If I've carried that bag, I don't know why people are so bothered about it. Why are they bothered about the price of my clothes or the bag I carry?"

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

     

    On the work front, Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Jigra is set to release on October 11. The film stars Vedang Raina and Aditya Nanda alongside Alia and promises an action-packed intense story and characters. Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions. 

