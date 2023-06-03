Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed startles fans with bold avatar; netizens hail her as 'sexy'

    Urfi Javed leaves netizens amazed once again with her bold avatar. Check out the picture here. Scroll down to know more details on what the fans said about Urfi's new look.

    Urfi Javed startles fans with her bold avatar; netizens hail her as 'sexy' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    Urfi Javed has repeatedly proved that her fashion ideas begin where other people's imagination ends. 

    From sporting an ensemble made of ropes to creating an outfit out of newspapers, it is true that the Bigg Boss OTT fame has done it all. Whenever Urfi drops a picture or a video on social media, her outfit goes viral, and the fans give rave reactions to her looks.

    ALSO READ: Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT

    On Saturday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she was covering her assets with flower petals stuck on her breasts. The actress also sported grey trousers and tied her hair into a bun.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Reacting to this bold picture of DIY queen Urfi, one of the fans called her classic. While, another user called her sexy. Urfi, you are unique, another comment read. This bold avatar of Urfi comes just a day after Urfi Javed dropped another daring video in which she covered her breasts with blue coloured hand prop and left her white trousers unbuttoned.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

    Urfi Javed has undoubtedly created a niche for herself. She is often hailed as the ‘DIY expert’ by many. Earlier this year, even Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Bigg Boss OTT fame Indian DIY fashionista's unique and unconventional style. In her quote to a leading Indian news portal, Kareena said, "I think that fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off. I think she looks really cool and amazing."

    On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

    ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda leaves netizens intrigued with his 'favourite girl' post; know details

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him ADC

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him

    Disha Patani in complete of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented ADC

    Disha Patani in complete AWW of Mouni Roy's swimsuit look, here's what she commented

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha 36th birthday: The journey of overpowering 'body shaming' and gaining hold

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes hes made ADC

    Shahid Kapoor on 8th anniversary with Mira Rajput: 'Marriage makes a man realise how many mistakes he's made'

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH vma

    Rajinikanth greets fans waiting outside 'Laal Salaam' sets - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Nora Fatehi reveals she was told to be 'future Katrina Kaif' when she joined Bollywood ADC

    Nora Fatehi reveals she was told to be 'future Katrina Kaif' when she joined Bollywood

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him ADC

    Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif had dedicated wrong Punjabi song to him

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali' anr

    Man refuses to marry woman citing Mangalik; Allahabad HC directs Lucknow varsity to check woman's 'kundali'

    6 delectable spicy mango recipes vma

    6 delectable and spicy mango recipes

    Football Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Robert Lewandowski hopes to partner with legendary Argentine osf

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Robert Lewandowski hopes to partner with legendary Argentine

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon