Urfi Javed startles fans with bold avatar; netizens hail her as 'sexy'

Urfi Javed leaves netizens amazed once again with her bold avatar. Check out the picture here. Scroll down to know more details on what the fans said about Urfi's new look.

Urfi Javed has repeatedly proved that her fashion ideas begin where other people's imagination ends.

From sporting an ensemble made of ropes to creating an outfit out of newspapers, it is true that the Bigg Boss OTT fame has done it all. Whenever Urfi drops a picture or a video on social media, her outfit goes viral, and the fans give rave reactions to her looks.

On Saturday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in which she was covering her assets with flower petals stuck on her breasts. The actress also sported grey trousers and tied her hair into a bun.

Reacting to this bold picture of DIY queen Urfi, one of the fans called her classic. While, another user called her sexy. Urfi, you are unique, another comment read. This bold avatar of Urfi comes just a day after Urfi Javed dropped another daring video in which she covered her breasts with blue coloured hand prop and left her white trousers unbuttoned.

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly created a niche for herself. She is often hailed as the ‘DIY expert’ by many. Earlier this year, even Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Bigg Boss OTT fame Indian DIY fashionista's unique and unconventional style. In her quote to a leading Indian news portal, Kareena said, "I think that fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off. I think she looks really cool and amazing."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

