    Mahabharat fame veteran actor Gufi Paintal's health condition turns 'critical' - REPORT

    It is another wave of sad news today, enough to shake the tinsel town. According to various news reports, the legendary and noted veteran Indian television actor Gufi Paintal's health condition has turned more critical.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 5:42 PM IST

    Gufi Paintal, who is best remembered and loved for his menacing and iconic portrayal of vile and evil Shakuni Mama in the hit Indian television serial Mahabharat, has got admitted to a hospital in serious condition. His friend and renowned Indian TV actress Tinaa Ghai has officially confirmed the news through social media.

    Taking to her official Instagram handle, Tinaa Ghai has revealed the details of legendary TV actor Gufi Paintal’s condition. She also encouraged everyone to pray for his well-being.

    It is true that Gufi was unwell for a very long time. But, on May 31, his condition worsened. Post that, he was instantly also rushed to the hospital. Apart from acting, Gufi Paintal has also been a television director. He is best known for his role as Shakuni in the epic television series “Mahabharat," which aired in the late 1980s. Undoubtedly, his portrayal of Shakuni, the cunning and manipulative character from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, garnered him widespread recognition and popularity.

    Apart from his role in Mahabharat, Gufi Paintal has featured in various other Hindi films and television shows like ‘Patthar Ke Phool,’ 'Bol Radha Bol,’ and ‘Tum Karo Vaada,’ among others. Paintal has also helmed television shows such as ‘Hello Inspector’ and Khotey Sikkey.’

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 5:42 PM IST
