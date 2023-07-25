Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

Comedian Trevor Noah of 'The Daily Show' fame extends his 'Off The Record' stand-up comedy tour to India. The Emmy Award-winning comedian will be seen in his element, delivering a satirical set. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Trevor Noah's Off The Record Tour expands on popular demand, making its way to India as part of the much-anticipated Asia Tour. BookMyShow Live brings the international comedy sensation for his first-ever performance in the country, with seven shows across three cities. The tour kicks off at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22nd-24th, followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27th-28th, and concludes at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30th and October 1st, 2023. Fans can expect an electrifying and hilarious comedy experience as Trevor Noah takes the stage in India.

After successful sold-out shows in the USA and Europe from 2022 to 2023, Trevor Noah's Off The Record Tour heads to Asia, making its first stop in India and then Dubai. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the tour promises an uproarious experience with the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, delivering a satirical set that guarantees an absolute laugh riot for the audience.

ALSO READ: 'Oppenheimer': Nitish Bhardwaj backs 'Bhagavad Gita' reference in steamy scene; says THIS

Trevor said, "After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world."

Trevor Noah, the renowned comedian and former host of The Daily Show, is known for his insightful and authentic commentary on politics and global events. He has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, with the latest being "I Wish You Would" on Netflix. In this special, he humorously reveals experiences with learning German, modern communication, and his fondness for curry, providing audiences with hilarious and relatable insights.

The 2023 shows of the Off The Record Tour began on January 20th, 2023, in Atlanta, and will now travel to arenas across India, Asia, and the USA. Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase starting from August 3rd, 2023, at 6 pm on BookMyShow. Comedy fans can look forward to experiencing Trevor Noah's hilarious and insightful performances during this highly-anticipated tour.

ALSO READ: 'Seven': BTS idol Jungkook creates record; his single debuts at 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts