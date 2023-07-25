Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru

    Comedian Trevor Noah of 'The Daily Show' fame extends his 'Off The Record' stand-up comedy tour to India. The Emmy Award-winning comedian will be seen in his element, delivering a satirical set. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    Trevor Noah stand-up comedy tour comes to India: Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Trevor Noah's Off The Record Tour expands on popular demand, making its way to India as part of the much-anticipated Asia Tour. BookMyShow Live brings the international comedy sensation for his first-ever performance in the country, with seven shows across three cities. The tour kicks off at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Delhi-NCR on September 22nd-24th, followed by Manpho Convention Centre, Bengaluru on September 27th-28th, and concludes at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on September 30th and October 1st, 2023. Fans can expect an electrifying and hilarious comedy experience as Trevor Noah takes the stage in India.

    After successful sold-out shows in the USA and Europe from 2022 to 2023, Trevor Noah's Off The Record Tour heads to Asia, making its first stop in India and then Dubai. Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the tour promises an uproarious experience with the Emmy Award-winning comedian in his element, delivering a satirical set that guarantees an absolute laugh riot for the audience.

    ALSO READ: 'Oppenheimer': Nitish Bhardwaj backs 'Bhagavad Gita' reference in steamy scene; says THIS

    Trevor said, "After a lifetime of loving India’s culture, I’m so excited to finally have the privilege of bringing my current stand-up comedy tour to one of the most exciting countries in the world."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

    Trevor Noah, the renowned comedian and former host of The Daily Show, is known for his insightful and authentic commentary on politics and global events. He has written, produced, and starred in 12 comedy specials, with the latest being "I Wish You Would" on Netflix. In this special, he humorously reveals experiences with learning German, modern communication, and his fondness for curry, providing audiences with hilarious and relatable insights.

    The 2023 shows of the Off The Record Tour began on January 20th, 2023, in Atlanta, and will now travel to arenas across India, Asia, and the USA. Tickets for the shows will be available for purchase starting from August 3rd, 2023, at 6 pm on BookMyShow. Comedy fans can look forward to experiencing Trevor Noah's hilarious and insightful performances during this highly-anticipated tour.

    ALSO READ: 'Seven': BTS idol Jungkook creates record; his single debuts at 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Barbie Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video ATG

    Barbie: Margot Robbie communicates in sign language for hearing-impaired fan; WATCH video

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH vma

    Kajol starts Anjali mode with her comical faces to BFF Karan Johar at event - WATCH

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help ADC

    Alia Bhatt Rehearses Bangla but forgets lines on stage, looks at Ranveer Singh for help

    'Seven': BTS idol Jungkook creates record; his single debuts at 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts vma

    'Seven': BTS idol Jungkook creates record; his single debuts at 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts

    Recent Stories

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out ADC

    Is Justin Bieber removing his Selena Gomez tattoo after 5 years of marriage to Hailey Bieber? Find out

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad High Court AJR

    Youth in India spoiling lives with western culture's influence on relationships: Allahabad HC

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey ATG

    Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel less notch less iPhone in talks with Samsung LG gcw

    Apple reportedly working on truly bezel-less, notch-less iPhone; in talks with Samsung, LG

    Kerala Speaker AN Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith anr

    Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer in trouble for ridiculing Lord Ganesha and Hindu faith

    Recent Videos

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 snt

    The Drive EP15: Top 4 motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH) snt

    Ready to discuss Manipur issue in Parliament, truth must come out before country: Amit Shah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation AJR

    Delhi's Pragati maidan complex shines for G20 Meet: Watch stunning transformation

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon