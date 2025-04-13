user
China privately admitted to US infrastructure cyberattacks?

In a secret December meeting, Chinese officials privately acknowledged responsibility for cyberattacks on US infrastructure, linking them to Taiwan tensions. US intelligence sees this as a serious threat, amid growing geopolitical and cybersecurity concerns.
 

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 13, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

In a previously undisclosed meeting held last December, Chinese officials privately acknowledged responsibility for a series of cyberattacks on US infrastructure, according to individuals familiar with the discussions, as cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The meeting, which took place in Geneva, adds new depth to the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the confidential summit was attended by representatives of the outgoing Biden administration. During the meeting, the Chinese delegation implied that the cyber intrusions - targeting US ports, water systems, airports, and other critical infrastructure, were connected to Washington's increasing support for Taiwan.

Also read: 'Something must be done to preserve global trade': Carnegie Europe's Rosa Balfour on Trump's tariff push

This marked a departure from China's usual stance of denial, where such attacks were often attributed to criminal groups or dismissed as exaggerated claims.
The cyber campaign, identified by security researchers as Volt Typhoon, had already triggered significant concern among American officials last year. According to US intelligence, the effort was linked to China's military and aimed at embedding itself in American systems to enable swift, destructive attacks in the event of a future conflict, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Though the Chinese officials' comments were vague, US representatives took them as a veiled admission of responsibility and a warning related to US-Taiwan relations, a former official said. Since the December meeting, ties between the two countries have continued to deteriorate, exacerbated by an ongoing trade war. In response, senior members of the Trump administration have vowed to initiate more aggressive cyber operations targeting China, the report said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers and US officials told The Wall Street Journal that Beijing has continued to exploit American telecom systems through a separate cyber campaign known as Salt Typhoon, attributed to another Chinese hacking group.

Also read: Russian missile strikes Indian pharma firm's Kyiv warehouse, says Ukraine: What we know so far

Concerns have been further intensified by recent domestic changes. The administration has begun executing major job cuts affecting hundreds of cybersecurity roles. The dismissal of both the NSA director and deputy last week has raised serious concerns among intelligence experts and legislators, who worry these moves are weakening national cyber defences.

Officials now regard China's repeated targeting of civilian infrastructure as one of the most serious threats facing the Trump administration.

