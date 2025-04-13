'Crown' actor Emma Corin part ways with Rami Malek after two years of relationship

Read Full Article

Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek and The Crown star Emma Corrin have reportedly ended their relationship after being together for two years. As per a report by Page Six, insiders revealed that the couple had been separated for a while, although the exact reason behind the split has not been made public.

The pair went public with their relationship in September 2023, following photos of them sharing a kiss during a relaxed outing with their dog. Rumors of a romantic connection between Malek and Corrin had started circulating around mid-2023.

They were first seen together in July at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London, where witnesses observed them displaying affectionate behavior. The following month, the couple attracted further attention during a date night in Kent, where bystanders described the evening as noticeably intimate. According to reports at the time, people who saw them mentioned that the two seemed very passionate and deeply engaged with each other, not appearing to care about being seen in public.

ALSO READ: Marvel Studio's Deadpool 3 brings Emma Corin on board as antagonist

It was also reported that Malek and Corrin had jointly purchased a luxury property in Hampstead, North London, nearly a year ago. However, no information has been shared about what will happen to the residence following their breakup.

Before dating Corrin—who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns—Malek had been in a long-term relationship with actress Lucy Boynton. That relationship lasted for five years.

Latest Videos