user
user icon

'Crown' actor Emma Corin part ways with Rami Malek after two years of relationship

Rami Malek and Emma Corrin have reportedly ended their two-year relationship. Sources say the couple, who went public in 2023, have been separated for some time

Crown actor Emma Corin part ways with Rami Malek after two years of relationship ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 4:09 PM IST

Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek and The Crown star Emma Corrin have reportedly ended their relationship after being together for two years. As per a report by Page Six, insiders revealed that the couple had been separated for a while, although the exact reason behind the split has not been made public.

The pair went public with their relationship in September 2023, following photos of them sharing a kiss during a relaxed outing with their dog. Rumors of a romantic connection between Malek and Corrin had started circulating around mid-2023.

They were first seen together in July at a Bruce Springsteen concert in London, where witnesses observed them displaying affectionate behavior. The following month, the couple attracted further attention during a date night in Kent, where bystanders described the evening as noticeably intimate. According to reports at the time, people who saw them mentioned that the two seemed very passionate and deeply engaged with each other, not appearing to care about being seen in public.

ALSO READ: Marvel Studio's Deadpool 3 brings Emma Corin on board as antagonist

It was also reported that Malek and Corrin had jointly purchased a luxury property in Hampstead, North London, nearly a year ago. However, no information has been shared about what will happen to the residence following their breakup.

Before dating Corrin—who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns—Malek had been in a long-term relationship with actress Lucy Boynton. That relationship lasted for five years.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lady Gaga performs 'Shallow' at Coachella, recalls filming 'A Star Is Born' ATG

Lady Gaga performs 'Shallow' at Coachella, recalls filming 'A Star Is Born'

No longer their sister....', Sonu Kakkar BREAKS ties with Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar ATG

No longer their sister....', Sonu Kakkar BREAKS ties with Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar

Kerala: Court slams police over mishandling of cocaine case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko anr

Kerala: Court slams police over mishandling of cocaine case involving actor Shine Tom Chacko

Kesari 2 song 'O Shera' OUT: Historical court-room drama to release on THIS date [WATCH] ATG

Kesari 2 song 'O Shera' OUT: Historical court-room drama to release on THIS date [WATCH]

Assam govt announces year-long celebration for Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary ddr

Assam to celebrate Bhupen Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary with year-long events

Recent Stories

Indian textile exporters under pressure as US buyers refuse to share added costs AJR

Indian textile exporters under pressure as US buyers refuse to share added costs

UP SHOCKER: Kanpur man bites wife's lover's genitals after catching them together anr

UP SHOCKER: Kanpur man bites wife's lover's genitals after catching them together

Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17 check expected specs gcw

Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17

SHOCKING claims amid Murshidabad violence: Poison being mixed into water tanks used by Bengali Hindus (WATCH) shk

SHOCKING claims amid Murshidabad violence: Poison being mixed into water tanks used by Bengali Hindus (WATCH)

BREAKING: 4 workers killed in blast at Andhra fireworks factory ddr

8 killed, several injured in blast at Andhra fireworks factory

Recent Videos

WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Slams CM Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad Violence | Asianet Newsable

WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar Slams CM Mamata Banerjee over Murshidabad Violence | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Murshidabad Violence: State Authorities Ramp Up Security Measures to Monitor Law and Order

Murshidabad Violence: State Authorities Ramp Up Security Measures to Monitor Law and Order

Video Icon
Exclusive | 'World as Strong as Its Weakest Link': Uganda NIRA CEO on Cybersecurity

Exclusive | 'World as Strong as Its Weakest Link': Uganda NIRA CEO on Cybersecurity

Video Icon
How Judge McCardie’s Bias in O’Dwyer’s Case Was Exposed in British Parliament | Kesari Chapter 2

How Judge McCardie’s Bias in O’Dwyer’s Case Was Exposed in British Parliament | Kesari Chapter 2

Video Icon
How a Jallianwala Bagh Plaque Inspired Sankaran Nair’s Great-Grandson to Write About His Ancestry

How a Jallianwala Bagh Plaque Inspired Sankaran Nair’s Great-Grandson to Write About His Ancestry

Video Icon