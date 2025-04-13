user
(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious mansion in LA

Shahrukh Khan Los Angeles Luxury Bungalow: Shahrukh Khan has luxury bungalows not only in India but also abroad. He has a luxurious bungalow in Los Angeles, let's see inside photos

 

article_image1
Amrita Ghosh
Apr 13, 2025

Everyone knows about Shahrukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow, Mannat. But let us tell you that he also has a magnificent and luxurious bungalow in Los Angeles

article_image2

Shahrukh Khan's bungalow is in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. It has six bedrooms, a jacuzzi, a private cabana in front of the pool, and a tennis court


article_image3

Shahrukh Khan's bungalow has a large seating area, from where the outside view can be easily seen. The seating area also has a large stylish center table with a sofa

article_image4

The drawing room of Shahrukh Khan's bungalow is quite luxurious. Here, there are royal-looking sofa sets, wall paintings, expensive showpieces, and lamps in the corner

article_image5

Shahrukh Khan has a beautiful bathroom in this bungalow. This room-sized bathroom has many facilities along with a jacuzzi.

article_image6

You will be surprised to know that Shahrukh Khan's bungalow is also given on rent. If you want to stay in this bungalow, you will have to pay a hefty amount.

article_image7

The rent to stay in Shahrukh Khan's bungalow is about 2 lakh rupees per day. To stay here, you will have to book a few months in advance. 

article_image8

Let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan earns crores of rupees every year by renting out this bungalow to interested people.

