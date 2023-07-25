'Seven': BTS idol Jungkook creates record; his single debuts at 1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts

BTS star Jeon Jungkook made history as his solo single 'SEVEN' featuring Latto debuts at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts, making him the only K-pop soloist to attain this milestone in the K-pop music industry.

Jeon Jungkook of Grammy-nominated K pop septet BTS has achieved not one but two #1 on the Billboard charts with his latest single ‘SEVEN’ featuring American rapper and singer Latto. SEVEN has gotten the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with Billboard Global 200 singles chart, making him the only K-pop soloist to achieve this feat. It is the first time ever that a K-pop soloist has acquired this accomplishment. Not once but twice for his debut solo single. It only goes on to prove that Jungkook has become the undisputed king of K-pop music as an artist and in line with other BTS stars like RM, J Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Suga, who all have proven their mettle as soloists with their musical albums and singles off late.

As soon as this happy news got announced, BigHit Music posted, "Seven (feat. Latto)' debuted at #1 on the HOT 100! We are always grateful for your love and support #BTSARMY." Jungkook took to Weverse and wrote, "Let us go higher!."

This achievement marks the first official solo release of Jungkook, and fans have showered him with unconditional love and support. Recently, Jungkook has embarked on promotional activities in the United States and the United Kingdom, compelling audiences with his phenomenal talent. He returned to his home country of South Korea on July 24, 2023.

'SEVEN' was released in both 'Clean' and 'Explicit' versions, catering to the diverse musical tastes of his global fanbase. Furthermore, the choreography video accompanying the single has been creating waves across the internet, garnering immense applause and accolades globally from BTS ARMYs and music lovers.

The triumph of 'SEVEN' grows beyond the Billboard charts. Jungkook has also set a new record among K-pop acts by grabbing the number one spot on the global Spotify list. According to the latest chart of Spotify for July 2023, The solo single of BTS Jeon Jungkook, SEVEN (feat. Latto), has amassed a staggering 15,995,378 streams on Daily Top Song Global. This outstanding achievement thickens his global popularity and resonance with listeners from all walks of life. Notably, the song has also gained significant traction in India, ranking within the top 10 of trending songs.

