'Oppenheimer': Nitish Bhardwaj backs 'Bhagavad Gita' reference in steamy scene; says THIS

Noted Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan directed film Oppenheimer, has left a section of the Indian audience unhappy and irked. The film is receiving backlash for a scene in which the lead actor, Peaky Blinders fame Cillian Murphy, is reciting a line from Bhagavad Gita while indulging in sex. While this one scene from the film has made Indian audiences feel disappointed and disgruntled and also started a never-ending debate on social media, Nitish Bhardwaj, who used to place Lord Krishna in Mahabharata, has now reacted to the controversy. In his latest interview, the veteran star has urged audiences to be empathetic and understand the context behind using that religious verse from Bhagavad Gita.

In a recent interview with a noted entertainment portal, Nitish Bhardwaj supported the scene in Nolan’s movie. He explained that Gita teaches a sense of duty to all in the middle of a battlefield. In this regard, he argued that in our life also, we undergo several battlefields.

Giving an insight into it, Nitish said, "When Oppenheimer created the atom bomb. It got used to killing most of the population in Japan. He was himself questioning whether he did his duty properly! His famous interview showed him in tears, which means that he had probably regretted his own invention. He probably saw that his invention had the power to destroy the human race in future & he was probably remorseful. The usage of this religious verse from the Bhagavad Gita in film should be understood from the emotional state of mind of Oppenheimer. A scientist thinks of his creation 24x7x365 days, irrespective of what he did. His mind space is consumed fully of his creation & the physical act is just a natural mechanical act."

Nitish adds, "I appeal to people to think of this emotional aspect of important moments within the life of Oppenheimer. Has he not proved correct that now we see all the explosive technologies killing our own race - for human greed of territorial & commercial superiority, without any sense of larger duty as an individual, nation, or a planet? The situation today is the same as Kurukshetra, which is why the Brahmins & Kshatriyas consciously did not propagate the Veda of warfare - Dhanurveda. The UN must enforce nuclear disarmament seriously. Nolan’s message is loud & clear!."

