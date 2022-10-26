Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Throwback: UK PM Rishi Sunak's photo with Sonam Kapoor and other celebs goes viral

    Ayaan Ali Bangash, a sarod player, thanked UK PM Rishi Sunak and shared a photo of them along with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and other celebrities.

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    Since last few days, social media is buzzing with the news of Rishi Sunak's appointment as prime minister of Britain. As the first Hindu prime minister of Indian descent in the UK and the youngest prime minister of the United Kingdom in more than 200 years, Rishi Sunak has created history. 

    Congratulations and well wishes have been flooding in from all directions. Many Bollywood celebs used their social media accounts to congratulate Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the UK. Ayaan Ali Bangash, a sarod player, also complimented Rishi Sunak and shared a photo with him that included Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and other celebrities.

    The son of renowned sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, Ayaan Ali Bangash, wished Rishi Sunak well on Instagram. He shared a flashback photo with Rishi Sunak, Amjad Ali Khan, Shekhar Kapur, Bollywood starlet Sonam Kapoor, and their spouse Anand Ahuja. Sonam may be seen in the far right corner of the image, while Rishi Sunak can be seen in the centre of the image wearing a traditional black suit. "Many many congrats Prime Minister @rishisunakmp #UK #ukprimeminister #rishisunak," Ayaan Ali Bangash said with a photo of the event. Look at the illustration below.

    Numerous celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and others, voiced their happiness at the choice of an Indian-origin candidate to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

    Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Bharat mata ki Jai Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country ..” Meanwhile, 

    Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India".

