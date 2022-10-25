Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishab Shetty's hit film 'Kantara' screened at Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation-read report

    Kantara: The Rishab Shetty-starring film Kantara was shown at the Isha Foundation of Sadhguru. The Isha Foundation applauded the creators for making it possible for the same.

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 7:52 PM IST

    On September 30, the Kannada film Kantara had its theatrical debut, and within a few weeks, the movie quickly became a hit in Karnataka. It quickly performed its magic in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This made it a pan-Indian phenomenon. The movie now boasts a further accomplishment. 

    Rishab Shetty is the director and main character of the action-thriller Kantara. Recently, Kantara was shown at the Isha Foundation of Sadhguru. Following Kangana Ranaut's historical drama Manikarnika, this is the second movie to be shown at the religious organisation.

    Also Read: Yashoda: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu to hike her fee again? Here's what we know

    On Tuesday, October 25, Isha Foundation revealed that Kantra was screened at the organisation and thanked its makers for 'making this happen'. The tweet read: "Hit Kannada movie "Kantara" is breaking box office records. A team from Hombale Films graciously arranged a special screening of the film at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore on the festive occasion of Diwali. A special thanks to @hombalefilms and @shetty_rishab for making this happen.(sic)"

    Currently, Kantara’s wildfire is catching up everywhere and the audience can not have enough of it. Kantara has carved a special space in the hearts of India today. Recently, a member of Lok Sabha, PC Mohan announced that the BJP-led Karnataka government will give an allowance of  Rs 2,000 monthly for ‘Daiva Narthakas’ above 60 years of age.

    Also Read: Malaika Arora oozes hotness at Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party

    Kantara is a heartfelt movie that was developed to provide pure popular enjoyment. The legendary narrative of Kantara has brought the sandalwood industry to its highest point. A magnificent lunch like Kantara is one that you shouldn't skip. The show is the ideal synthesis of craft, culture, and technical perfection. It is that unique region of Southern India that you are unlikely to have seen or heard much about. And is deserving of every compliment and expression of admiration posted online.

    About Kantara:
    A traditional dance for the deity called Bhootha Kola focuses on the action thriller Kantara. Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty are the movie's cast members. It is made by Vijay Kirgandur under the Hombale Films label, which also produces the Yash-starring KGF series. Kantara is Rishab Shetty's first release after the comedy drama Harikathe Alla Girikathe. The actor-director now has more opportunities because of Kantara's incredible reception. He and Allu Aravind will soon collaborate on a Telugu film. Additionally, Rishab has said that Kantara might become a franchise.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 7:55 PM IST
