    Ever wonder why soft drink bottles aren't flat? Here's the secret

    Have you ever noticed that soft drink bottles have curved bottoms? This article uncovers the science and reasoning behind this clever design choice.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 5:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    We all love refreshing soft drinks, especially in the scorching summer heat. Soft drinks are among the world's most popular beverages, essential at parties and celebrations. They are favorites not only among adults but also children.

    Whether you shop at a mall or grocery store, you've likely seen numerous soft drink bottles. But have you ever noticed why the bottom of these bottles isn't flat?

    The bottom of plastic soft drink bottles always has a spiked style. However, if you buy a water bottle, its bottom is always flat. Do you know the reason behind this? Let's find out.

    For centuries, people have been drinking beverages like buttermilk and lemonade to cool down. But the history of soft drinks begins in the 17th century. Lemonade, made from lemon juice, water, and honey, was the first marketed soft drink.

     

    Cool drinks in summer

    In 1676, the French company Compagnie de Limonadiers in Paris obtained the exclusive right to sell lemonade. In the 17th century, Europeans tried to imitate naturally carbonated spring water. In 1780, Johann Jacob Schweppe developed a process to manually carbonate water in Geneva.

    The development of bottled soft drinks was a brilliant idea, becoming a common sight in shops and homes.

    The unique shape and design of a soft drink bottle are a key part of its brand identity. But the spiked-style bottom is not just a style; there's design science behind it.

    The gas in soft drinks is the reason, sources say. The pressure in carbonated drinks puts more stress on bottles with flat bottoms. The real reason behind such a design is that when a soft drink is chilled, its volume changes. Since it contains gas, this design helps adjust the bottle as the volume increases and the pressure is controlled.

    Along with this, the bottom of these bottles is made tighter than the top. This allows the bottle to withstand pressure easily. This is why the bottom of soft drinks is spiked, not flat.

     

