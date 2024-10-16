Health

Excessive salt intake: Understanding health consequences

Our body requires only a moderate amount of salt for optimal metabolic functions and organ performance. Let's explore the health problems caused by excessive salt intake.

Image credits: Getty

High blood pressure

Excessive salt intake can increase the risk of high blood pressure. 

Image credits: Getty

Kidney health may deteriorate

The kidneys filter excess salt and fluid from the blood. High salt intake makes the kidneys work harder.

Image credits: Getty

Bone health

High salt levels in the body can lead to increased calcium loss through urine, affecting bone health.

Image credits: Getty

Heart health

Excessive salt intake can raise blood pressure and affect heart health.

Image credits: Getty

Skin problems

The sodium in excessive amounts of salt can also cause skin problems.

Image credits: Getty

Daily salt intake?

According to WHO, daily salt intake should be less than 2 grams.

Image credits: Getty

Note:

Change your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One