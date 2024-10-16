Excessive salt intake: Understanding health consequences

Health
Our body requires only a moderate amount of salt for optimal metabolic functions and organ performance. Let's explore the health problems caused by excessive salt intake.
Excessive salt intake can increase the risk of high blood pressure.
The kidneys filter excess salt and fluid from the blood. High salt intake makes the kidneys work harder.
High salt levels in the body can lead to increased calcium loss through urine, affecting bone health.
Excessive salt intake can raise blood pressure and affect heart health.
The sodium in excessive amounts of salt can also cause skin problems.
According to WHO, daily salt intake should be less than 2 grams.
Change your diet only after consulting a health expert or nutritionist.