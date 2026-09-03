The first look of the Bigg Boss 20 house is revealed, showcasing a 'duality' theme with surreal elements like a teapot couch. Highlights include mysterious new Room No 2 and Room No 20. Salman Khan returns to host the show, premiering Sept 6.

The wait for Bigg Boss 20 is getting more exciting as the first visuals of the much-awaited house are finally out. The makers have given fans a glimpse of the new season’s grand setup, and it is clear that they have introduced several fresh elements to make the house more intriguing than ever.

While the familiar Bigg Boss house staples remain, the latest design comes with some unexpected additions that are already grabbing attention. Among the biggest talking points are Room No 2 and Room No 20, two surprise elements that appear to bring an added layer of mystery to the upcoming season.

A House of Duality and Surrealism

Built around the idea of duality, the house invites contestants and viewers alike to look twice, with every space designed to surprise, intrigue and blur the boundaries between reality and imagination. In major highlights from inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, a giant teapot pours into a couch, turning a familiar kitchen object into an unexpected seating experience, while a magnificent octopus holds chess pieces in its tentacles, bringing together the unpredictability of the ocean with the strategy and calculated moves of the game. Elsewhere, a hot-air balloon becomes a cosy seating space, transforming a symbol of escape and flight into something grounded and functional, while a surreal tap with flowers emerging from it brings together utility, nature and beauty in an unexpected visual.

Exteriors and Key Areas

Coming to the exteriors of the Bigg Boss 20 house, the makers have added striking elements along with a swimming pool, a workout space, a lawn, and more. The kitchen brings a vibrant atmosphere, with the title “BB Food Truck” taking centrestage on top.

Thematic Details and Art Direction

In adherence to this year’s duality theme and the signature “Tathas-two”, several messages pop up in the living space, reading “Make every life count”, “Tathas 2”, and “Inn Deewaron Ke Aankhein Hain.” Every corner has been designed to create a sense of discovery, making the house more than a setting for the game.

Speaking on the vision behind designing the Season 20 house, art director Varsha Jain explained, “We wanted to explore the idea of duality by taking objects and symbols that audiences instantly recognise and reimagining them in unexpected ways so that a teapot becomes a couch, an octopus becomes a chess player, and a hot-air balloon becomes a space to gather.”

Host and Premiere Details

With high anticipation around the upcoming season, superstar Salman Khan is returning for his hosting duties. Fans have also been eagerly awaiting the announcement of contestants. ‘Bigg Boss Season 20’ is all set to premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar and Colors. (ANI)