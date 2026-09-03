Actress Tapaswini Poonacha has been at the centre of rumours about her joining the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada. She finally took to Instagram to clear the air, confirming that she has no plans to enter the reality show.

Bengaluru (Sep 3): It's that time of the year again! As the new season of 'Bigg Boss Kannada', one of the most popular reality shows on Kannada television, gets closer, the rumour mill is working overtime. Every year, a 'leaked' list of possible contestants does the rounds on social media, and this time was no different.

One name that was making a lot of noise in the gossip circles was Tapaswini Poonacha, the up-and-coming actress who shot to fame with the film 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe'.

However, Tapaswini has now put a full stop to all the speculation. She posted an official clarification on her Instagram, not just denying the news but also stating that she wouldn't join the show even if the makers approached her.

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'No Interest or Intention to Join Bigg Boss': Tapaswini

Taking to her Instagram account, Tapaswini Poonacha completely dismissed the rumours of her entering the Bigg Boss house.

She wrote, "All the news circulating about me and my entry into Bigg Boss is completely FALSE. I have never tried to be a part of Bigg Boss, nor do I have any intention to. I request all media and others to stop posting such false information without the artist's permission. I am clarifying that I will not be a part of Bigg Boss even if I get a call."

Who is Tapaswini Poonacha?

Tapaswini made her debut in Sandalwood as the lead actress in 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe', a film produced by Rishab Shetty. She became a household name with the song 'Junior Monalisa' from the movie. The film's team was looking for a fresh face, and Tapaswini was selected through an audition. She really impressed everyone with her acting in her very first film.

Bigg Boss Kannada is famous for being one of the highest TRP-gaining shows in Kannada television history. The new season is set to start on September 6, with the one and only Kiccha Sudeep returning as the host with his unique style. The show's format involves locking up popular personalities in a house for over 100 days, completely cut off from the outside world. A winner is chosen based on their personality and performance in the game. While it's common for many actors' names to be thrown around before a new season, Tapaswini's clear statement has finally ended the confusion for her fans.