Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives caustic reply to her 'love jihad' trolls

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently gave a scathing reply to a troll who called her marriage love jihad. The actress mentioned that her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh, is a true Indian Muslim.

    The Kerala Story: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives caustic reply to her 'love jihad' trolls vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 20, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    Just days after, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame renowned Indian television starlet and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted that she and her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh, watched The Kerala Story together. Twitter users slammed the actress for her marriage on the pretext and falsified assumptions of love jihad. However, Devoleena won the Internet with her curt reply.

    The war of words on Twitter commenced when Sadhvi Prachi posted pictures from a screening of The Kerala Story in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. She wrote, "The Kerala Story' was shown free of cost to daughters in Haridwar."

    ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey SEXY Photos: Actress shows luscious curves in black cleavage-baring short dress

    Soon, one of the users tried to take a dig at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding with Shahnawaz Shaikh. Responding to it, the Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya actress clarified her stance and called her husband a ‘true Indian Muslim.'

    Devoleena wrote a tweet post that read, "Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi. Mein aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye The Kerala Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko. TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya ? Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai (There was no need to invite me to the film screening as I, and my husband, had already seen it and we both liked it very much. Have you heard about a true Indian Muslim? My husband is one of them who can take a stand against wrong things. And we both have the same guts)."

    Devoleena has been tweeting in support of the film post watching it with her husband in the theatre. After watching Sudipto Sen's directed film, Devoleena took to Twitter and shared her views. She reacted to a post that narrated the story of a woman who allegedly broke up with her boyfriend after watching The Kerala Story.

    ALSO READ: Sonali Raut HOT Photos: Actress flaunts delectable curves in sizzling bikinis

    Last Updated May 20, 2023, 1:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Salman Khan set to build 19-floor hotel in Bandra; know details of lavish sea-facing property vma

    Salman Khan set to build 19-floor hotel in Bandra; know details of lavish sea-facing property

    Naatu Naatu: K-pop band Blitzers' learning dance choreography of Oscar-winning song goes viral - WATCH vma

    Naatu Naatu: K-pop band Blitzers' learning dance choreography of Oscar-winning song goes viral - WATCH

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC vma

    Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC

    Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming 'namaste' to paps wins netizen's hearts; know more vma

    Aaradhya Bachchan's heartwarming 'namaste' to paps wins netizen's hearts; know more

    West Bengal theatres hesitant to screen 'The Kerala Story' despite SC order

    Movie theatres in West Bengal hesitant to screen 'The Kerala Story' despite SC order

    Recent Stories

    Salman Khan set to build 19-floor hotel in Bandra; know details of lavish sea-facing property vma

    Salman Khan set to build 19-floor hotel in Bandra; know details of lavish sea-facing property

    wrestling Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Protesting grapplers criticise Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh comments for demeaning their medals-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Protesting grapplers criticise Brij Bhushan's comments for demeaning their medals

    Siddaramaiah once shooed away man who predicted his political rise gcw

    Siddaramaiah once shooed away man who predicted his political rise!

    WATCH: PM Modi, US President Joe Biden share warm hug at G7 Hiroshima Summit anr

    WATCH: PM Modi, US President Joe Biden share warm hug at G7 Hiroshima Summit

    Siddaramaiah DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM Dy CM WATCH gcw

    BREAKING: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon