The Kerala Story: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives caustic reply to her 'love jihad' trolls

Just days after, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame renowned Indian television starlet and actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted that she and her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh, watched The Kerala Story together. Twitter users slammed the actress for her marriage on the pretext and falsified assumptions of love jihad. However, Devoleena won the Internet with her curt reply.

The war of words on Twitter commenced when Sadhvi Prachi posted pictures from a screening of The Kerala Story in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. She wrote, "The Kerala Story' was shown free of cost to daughters in Haridwar."

Soon, one of the users tried to take a dig at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's wedding with Shahnawaz Shaikh. Responding to it, the Saath Nibhaaana Saathiya actress clarified her stance and called her husband a ‘true Indian Muslim.'

Devoleena wrote a tweet post that read, "Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi. Mein aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye The Kerala Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko. TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya ? Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai (There was no need to invite me to the film screening as I, and my husband, had already seen it and we both liked it very much. Have you heard about a true Indian Muslim? My husband is one of them who can take a stand against wrong things. And we both have the same guts)."

Devoleena has been tweeting in support of the film post watching it with her husband in the theatre. After watching Sudipto Sen's directed film, Devoleena took to Twitter and shared her views. She reacted to a post that narrated the story of a woman who allegedly broke up with her boyfriend after watching The Kerala Story.

