    Bank holidays in May: Banks to remain on THESE dates; Check city-wise list

    The bank holidays list for May has been released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) . The list states that banks in India will be closed for 14 days next month. These bank holidays include religious holidays, Lok Sabha Election 2024 holidays, all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

    Bank branches will be closed on certain days in May in many locations throughout the country, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Holiday list. Although branches will be closed for physical operations, internet banking will continue to operate. As a result, if you plan to visit your bank branch for any bank-related vital work next month, you should keep track of how many days branches will be closed in various cities in May 2024.

    As per the holiday list notes of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed in some states in observance of Maharashtra Day and Labour Day on May 1, 2024.

    May 1: Maharashtra Din/May Day (Labour Day) ((Several cities of India on the occasion of May Day, and in Mumbai, Nagpur and Belapur on the eve of Maharashtra Day).
    May 7: Lok Sabha General Elections 2024  (Ahmedabad, Panaji, Bhopal and Raipur).
    May 8: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore (West Bengal).
    May 10: Basava Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru).
    May 13: Lok Sabha General Elections 2024  (Jammu & Kashmir).
    May 16: State Day (Gangtok)
    May 20- Lok Sabha General Elections 2024  (Mumbai and Belapur).
    May 23: Buddha Pournima  (Agartala, Aizawl, and other major cities).
    May 25: Nazrul Jayanti/Lok Sabha General Elections 2024  (Agartala and Bhubaneshwar).

    Weekend 

    May 4: Sunday
    May 11: Second Saturday
    May 12: Sunday
    May 18: Sunday
    May 25: Fourth Saturday
    May 26: Sunday

    Bank customers should be aware that even though the banks will be physically closed for 10 days in May, they will still be able to access online banking services like UPI, mobile banking, and internet banking.

    .

