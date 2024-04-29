Did you know Sunny Leone's brother sold her NUDE posters to earn money

Entertainment
Sunny Leone became well-known in India following her appearance on Bigg Boss 5.
In the 2016 Canadian documentary 'Mostly Sunny', the actress' brother, Sandeep Vohra, admitted that he would sell her posters to his college buddies.
Sandeep stated that he would display signed, naked posters of Sunny in his room for his college mates to see and purchase from him.
He stated in the film, "So I just turn around and start selling them to others. My friends would say, 'Oh my God, give me a copy of that.
"I'd purposefully hang one on my wall in a frame, right? People were saying, "Oh, please give it to me." I will give you $20. Sure, get it," he continued.
Sandeep also revealed that Sunny took the name to enter the adult industry and her real name is Karenjit Kaur.