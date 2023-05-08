Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Conjuring to The Grudge: 7 spine-chilling horror movies to binge-watch on Netflix (MSW)

    From Conjuring to The Grudge, Netflix has a range of horror movies to binge. Here are the top 7 suggestions for you. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    The Conjuring to The Grudge: 7 spine-chilling horror movies to binge-watch on Netflix (MSW)
    Sometimes all one wants is the thrill of the jump-scares that horror movies give. The genre of horror has always been a fan favorite. Netflix has a tasteful palette and collection of some of the best goosebumps-invoking horror movies.

    So here are some of the finest and most creepy nightmare-catching, terrifying, and thrill-seeking 7 best horror movies on Netflix.

    1. The Conjuring (2013):

    This is the first movie of the Conjuring Universe, where we see the Warren couple go to investigate supernatural occurrences in a Rhode Island farmhouse.

    2. The Grudge (2020):

    In this film, Muldoon, a detective, and single mother, is led to a cursed house while following the trail of a scary and mysterious case.

    3. Evil Dead (2013):

    In this remake of Sam Raimi’s cult classic horror flick, bloodthirsty demons get mistakenly released by a group of friends with the help of an evil book they discover on the weekend in a remote cabin located deep in the forest.

     

    4. Annabelle (2014):

    A part of the Conjuring Universe, the story revolves around the Annabelle doll, which makes her debut and first-ever appearance in ‘The Conjuring’. 

    5. Veronica (2017):

    The event of this film takes place in 1991 Madrid, where a teenage girl and her friends try summoning the spirit of the girl’s father. However, the group soon realizes they have led an evil force into their house.

     

    6. Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016):

    Set in 1960s California, the film is about a widow and her two daughters who help people connect with their dead loved ones through an Ouija board. They soon discover that the younger daughter, Doris, is possessed by a demon.

    7. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013):

    The film deals with the struggles of the Lambert family, who move houses. Josh Lambert has to overcome his childhood fears to help his son battle evil spirits trying to possess him.

     

