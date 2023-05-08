Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics magnate flaunts voluptuous body in colorful risque attires

    First Published May 8, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    The globally renowned socialite and fashionista Kylie Jenner knows how to elevate tones and voguing fashion on social media. The diva's recent pictures in kaleidoscopic sensual outfits are just hot and alluring.

    article_image1

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    The hottest and scintillating looks of the global fashion icon and socialite Kylie Jenner in searing and colorful floral print ensemble outfits and bikinis at her recent Jean Paul Gaultier photoshoot looks tempting. Here are the hottest pictures of Cosmetics diva.

    article_image2

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner turns up the heat in a red and blue tropical-themed short top and skirt that flaunts her toned abs and legs, nude mauve-colored lip shade, and dirty blonde-white-colored hair.

    article_image3

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks sensational in a bold dusty pink colored long ensemble gown with floral pattern work as she flaunts her luscious body and curves in the picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner amplifies the sexiness and adds glam to her scintillating black and white deep plunging neckline bikini and bottoms of the same color combination with a mix of blonde and white hairs.

    article_image5

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner looks like a sexy siren in this racy maroon and mustard yellow shaded ensemble outfit as she does campaign for Jean Paul Gaultier.

    article_image6

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner has turned the tables with her seductress looks and siren avatar dressed in a faint orange-colored strap design short dress outfit for the Jean Paul Gaultier campaign.

    article_image7

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner serves a dose of allure and delectable looks in a faint orange and white colored strap design short dress outfit for the Jean Paul Gaultier campaign.

    article_image8

    Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

    Kylie Jenner shows off her curvy body, with a completely bare back and booty, as she gives a sexy pose in the colorful water pool and flaunts her white-blonde hair in this Jean Paul Gaultier campaign.

