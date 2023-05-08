Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora HOT Photos: Bollywood diva flaunts hourglass figure in bold red criss-cross pattern gown

    First Published May 8, 2023, 5:55 PM IST

    Malaika Arora makes her fans and followers' hearts skip a beat with her viral photos and videos. Every time the actress leaves the house, she carries herself with style. The diva's recent photos flaunt her toned body in a bold red criss-cross pattern gown.

    article_image1

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora has a beautiful body that has us yearning. She manages to exude oomph with her stunning photographs in sizzling attires. The diva's recent bold red couture outfit is unmissable.

    article_image2

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora oozes glam and poise with her sexy figure by donning a bold red couture outfit. The actress looks stunning.

    article_image3

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora has captured the attention of her fans and followers as she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her bombshell avatar in a bold red couture outfit.

    article_image4

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora makes our hearts skip beats with her breathtaking and super-hot looks in a bold red couture outfit in this photo.

    article_image5

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora, known for her tasteful sartorial choices when it is related to fashion, certainly won the hearts of netizens and fans in her fiery and hot red-colored couture dress.

    article_image6

    Image: Malaika Arora / Instagram

    Malaika Arora looks downwards with her hair tied in a bun, minimal makeup look, and red lip shade on her lips, and is flaunting her candid mood by giving random and sensuous pose in a bold red couture outfit that highlights her toned body and curves.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK abuse of power in Tamil Nadu

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK abuse of power in Tamil Nadu

    Shubman Gill is now Spider-man! Batter becomes 1st cricketer to lend voice for Hollywood movie - WATCH snt

    Shub-man is now Spider-man! Batter becomes 1st cricketer to lend voice for Hollywood movie - WATCH

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why vma

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai vma

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

    pro-wrestling WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes to Edge - Check out the 12 competitors for new World Heavyweight Championship tournament

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK abuse of power in Tamil Nadu

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK abuse of power in Tamil Nadu

    White Singham of Mumbai Customs, Deepak Pandit's biography nears fruition

    White Singham of Mumbai Customs, Deepak Pandit’s biography nears fruition

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: KL Rahul replaced by Ishan Kishan in Team India Test squad versus Australia-ayh

    WTC Final: Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul in Team India's Test squad for clash against Australia

    Hyundai Exter officially revealed bookings start at Rs 11000 will compete against Tata Punch gcw

    Hyundai Exter officially revealed, bookings start at Rs 11,000; will compete against Tata Punch

    Factcheck Army and Assam Rifles debunk fake news over Manipur battle claim

    'Do not demoralize soldiers...' Army debunks fake news over Manipur 'battle' claim

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon