Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculates Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment

     The comedy film Thank God is scheduled for release on October 25 2022 coinciding with Diwali. It swears to be a grand family entertainer. 

    Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculating Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 10:14 AM IST

    The long-awaited Thank God trailer starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra is officially here! It makes huge family entertainment claims. The primary actress in the movie is Rakul Preet Singh. Indra Kumar wrote and directed the comedy movie, which T-Series and Maruti International made. Thank God's release date is October 25, 2022, which also happens to be Diwali.

    Ajay and Sidharth's first-look posters generated tons of attention yesterday, and fans couldn't contain their excitement to see their favourite actors dressed to kill.

    Also Read: Brahmastra movie review: Social media users go gaga over Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film

    Sharing the trailer, the Shershaah actor wrote: "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on October 25." 

    Sidharth portrays an ordinary guy named Aayan Kapoor in the three-minute teaser; Ajay portrays the stylish Chitragupt; and Rakul plays Sidharth's wife, Aaruhi Kapoor. In a rare appearance for a song that is the official Hindi adaptation of renowned Sri Lankan singer Yohani's song Manike Mage Hithe, it also features Nora Fatehi.

    ALSO READ: Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's gripping face-off will leave you impressed

    An exciting Diwali release, Thank God is a hilarious slice-of-life movie with a message. The movie will make you laugh, but it also has a heartwarming message at the conclusion. This is Ajay and Rakul's third joint project, in the meantime. They had previously worked on Runway 34 and De De Pyaar De.

    While Sidharth and Rakul have worked together in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan before Thank God. This will be the first time Sidharth, Rakul, and Ajay have come together for a project. 

    Thank God will also see a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, which will release on October 24 and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 10:14 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say RBA

    Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena Kapoor to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes RBA

    Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Elton John to Kareena to Kris Jenner and more celebs pay heartfelt tributes

    Picture Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look RBA

    Picture: Malaika Arora's Onam Sadhya plate looks yummy; take a look

    Koffee With Karan 7 Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Ishaan Khattar drops hint about Siddhant Chaturvedi dating Navya Nanda

    pro wrestling AEW all elite wrestling: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles-ayh

    AEW: CM Punk, The Elite suspended; stripped of top championship titles

    Recent Stories

    Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers reveals data gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers, reveals data

    Neeraj Chopra adds another historic feather to his cap by winning Diamond League Finals title-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra adds another historic feather to his cap by winning Diamond League Finals title

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away Here are 5 lesser known facts about her gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about her

    Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say RBA

    Oke Oka Jeevitham Review: Sharwanand's time travel film is HIT or FLOP? Read what fans say

    Sonali Phogat death: Goa govt begins demolition of Curlie's restaurant AJR

    Sonali Phogat death: Goa govt begins demolition of Curlie’s restaurant

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon