Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculates Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment

The long-awaited Thank God trailer starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra is officially here! It makes huge family entertainment claims. The primary actress in the movie is Rakul Preet Singh. Indra Kumar wrote and directed the comedy movie, which T-Series and Maruti International made. Thank God's release date is October 25, 2022, which also happens to be Diwali.

Ajay and Sidharth's first-look posters generated tons of attention yesterday, and fans couldn't contain their excitement to see their favourite actors dressed to kill.

Sharing the trailer, the Shershaah actor wrote: "This Diwali, we're all set to start the game of life, jaha hoga sabke karmon ka hisaab! #ThankGod Trailer out now. In cinemas on October 25."

Sidharth portrays an ordinary guy named Aayan Kapoor in the three-minute teaser; Ajay portrays the stylish Chitragupt; and Rakul plays Sidharth's wife, Aaruhi Kapoor. In a rare appearance for a song that is the official Hindi adaptation of renowned Sri Lankan singer Yohani's song Manike Mage Hithe, it also features Nora Fatehi.

An exciting Diwali release, Thank God is a hilarious slice-of-life movie with a message. The movie will make you laugh, but it also has a heartwarming message at the conclusion. This is Ajay and Rakul's third joint project, in the meantime. They had previously worked on Runway 34 and De De Pyaar De.

While Sidharth and Rakul have worked together in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan before Thank God. This will be the first time Sidharth, Rakul, and Ajay have come together for a project.

Thank God will also see a clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu, which will release on October 24 and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead.