Vikram Vedha Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's gripping face-off will leave you impressed

The wait for the trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ is finally over! Makers of the action-thriller film dropped the film’s trailer on Thursday.

The two-minute-long trailer of Vikram Vedha shows Hrithik Roshan return to the screens with a swag that only he can pull off. Despite a little off accent, Hrithik will leave you impressed with his dialogue delivery, the sluggish looks, the brutal action, and obviously, the slag that he brings along with him. All in all, Hrithik brings his A-game to the table and how!

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan is no less impressive either. However, since he is playing the role of a cop, you might find some hints of ‘Sartaj Singh’ (Sacred Games) in his character and his mannerism. He plays the role of a cop who believes to know the difference between good and bad. After an encounter, he manages to get a peaceful sleep because he knows that he shot someone who did wrong, which eventually makes the cops “good people”.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar reveals the kind of ‘Astras’ used in Brahmastra

Joining Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in their action-filled thrilling journey is actor Radhika Apte. And when Radhika decides to be on a script like this, you know that the chances of her going wrong with the choice are quite less! Radhika plays the love interest of Saif in the film, as well as a lawyer who is defending Vedha, a gangster (played by Hrithik). From sizzling chemistry to differences in thoughts, Radhika and Saif’s relationship in the film will unfold many interesting layers.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s first look from ‘Thank God’ revealed; trailer to drop on Friday

What might leave the audience impressed are the film’s action sequence as well as the background score. Both elements bring a little rugged touch to the film. However, what seemed a little turn-off was the accent that Hrithik Roshan tried to pull off.

Vikram Vedha is a remake of a Telugu film by the same title. The original movie starred actors Vijay Sethupathi (as Vedha) and R Madhavan (Vikram) and had released in the year 2017. Both the Telugu and Hindi versions have been directed by Pushkar and Gayathri. The Hindi version will be presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Given that the original film was a huge success, it will be tough for the Hindi version to match up to the benchmark that has already been set. The trailer may impress those who have not seen the original film but might leave those disappointed who have loved every bit of the original Vikram Vedha.