  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch

    Crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film Beast’s latest peppy track was released on Monday, February 14.

    Thalapathy Vijay Pooja Hegde Beast song Arabic Kuthu now released watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 7:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Image: Still from the song

    Thalapathy Vijay’s 2021 film ‘Master’ was a quintessential comeback for the business of cinema theatres in India. Starring Thelapathy Vijay in the lead role, this made was one of the first films that saw a theatrical release after the first nationwide lockdown that was imposed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Master became an instant hit after its release. And after that, Thelapathy Vijay announced another film of his – Beast. The film also stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist of the film. Ever since Vijay made the announcement of his upcoming next, fans have eagerly been waiting for updates about it.

    On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers of Thelapathy Vijay’s Beast dropped a peppy track from the film 0 Arabic Kuthu, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between him and Pooja Hegde.

    ALSO READ: Celeb spotted: Janhvi Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranbir Kapoor, here’s what the stars were up to

    With a fun mix of moves and beats, this peppy song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan. Ravichander has also given the music for the song. This is the first single that has been released from Vikay Thelapathy’s ‘Beast’.

    ALSO READ: From Jersey to Valimai, Covid-19 surge caused these 4 big-budget films to push their release dates; check out

    Beast is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Last month, the production house had posted a video of Pooja Hegde on social media wherein she was talking about all the behind-the-scenes (BTS) fun she had while filming with Thalapathy Vijay and the team. The video is from the day when Hegde finished wrapping up her portion in the film. She spoke about how much she enjoyed working on the sets of Beast, adding that she hopes for the audience to laugh as much as she did while filming it. Calling it a "typical Nelson-style and Vijay Sir-style entertainer", Hegde said that filming for the film was "like a vacation". The film is expected to have a theatrical release in the 2022 summer.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 7:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi RCB

    After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Hollywood Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware drb

    Super Bowl 2022 Half Time: Eminem kneels amidst NFL controversy rumours; NFL says it was aware

    Hollywood The Rings of Power trailer out The Lord of the Rings prequel trailer released during Super Bowl watch drb

    The Rings of Power trailer out: The Lord of the Rings' prequel trailer released during Super Bowl; watch

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off RCB

    Doctor Strange 2: Trailer premieres during Super Bowl; Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen face-off

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao' RCB

    Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao'

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka hijab row: Muslim by heart not by hijab: J-K class 12 topper Aroosa Parvaiz shuts trolls-dnm

    Muslim by heart not by hijab: J-K class 12 topper Aroosa Parvaiz shuts trolls

    Is Virat Kohli going through a rough patch? India batting coach Vikram Rathour comments-ayh

    Is Virat Kohli going through a rough patch? India batting coach Vikram Rathour comments

    Hollywood Snoop Dogg to Ben Affleck, 5 celebrities who were accused of Sexual Assault

    Snoop Dogg to Ben Affleck, 5 celebrities who were accused of Sexual Assault

    UNI journalist depressed over backlog of salaries commits suicide in Chennai-dnm

    UNI journalist depressed over ‘backlog of salaries’ commits suicide in Chennai

    Decoding KCR's offensive against PM Narendra Modi

    Decoding KCR's offensive against PM Narendra Modi

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC bs OFC Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 90): Mumbai City demolishes Odisha FC 4-1

    Video Icon