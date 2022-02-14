Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde's Beast song 'Arabic Kuthu', now released; watch

Image: Still from the song

Thalapathy Vijay’s 2021 film ‘Master’ was a quintessential comeback for the business of cinema theatres in India. Starring Thelapathy Vijay in the lead role, this made was one of the first films that saw a theatrical release after the first nationwide lockdown that was imposed due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Master became an instant hit after its release. And after that, Thelapathy Vijay announced another film of his – Beast. The film also stars actor Pooja Hegde as the female protagonist of the film. Ever since Vijay made the announcement of his upcoming next, fans have eagerly been waiting for updates about it.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers of Thelapathy Vijay’s Beast dropped a peppy track from the film 0 Arabic Kuthu, showcasing the sizzling chemistry between him and Pooja Hegde.

With a fun mix of moves and beats, this peppy song has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics have been penned by Sivakarthikeyan. Ravichander has also given the music for the song. This is the first single that has been released from Vikay Thelapathy’s ‘Beast’.

Beast is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Last month, the production house had posted a video of Pooja Hegde on social media wherein she was talking about all the behind-the-scenes (BTS) fun she had while filming with Thalapathy Vijay and the team. The video is from the day when Hegde finished wrapping up her portion in the film. She spoke about how much she enjoyed working on the sets of Beast, adding that she hopes for the audience to laugh as much as she did while filming it. Calling it a "typical Nelson-style and Vijay Sir-style entertainer", Hegde said that filming for the film was "like a vacation". The film is expected to have a theatrical release in the 2022 summer.