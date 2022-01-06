From Jersey to Valimai, Covid-19 surge caused these 4 big-budget films to push their release dates; check out

The covid-19 surge in India is once again impacting the film industries as big-budget movies have decided to delay their film’s releases for an indefinite period.

Film industries across the state are once again facing the wrath of Covid-19 as the sudden spike in positive cases has forced big releases of 2022 to push their dates for an indefinite period. The entertainment business had just started picking up again, making some good bucks, and are once again in a soup because of the deadly virus, especially the new variant, Omicron. Here are four big films that were have decided to postpone their release in theatres, owing to the Covid-19 scare. Take a look

Jersey: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur starrer ‘Jersey’ was to release across the Indian theatres on December 31, 2021. However, just a few days before its release, the makers of the film decided to push the release date indefinitely amidst the Covid-19 surge.

RRR: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ is one of the most-anticipated films of the year 2022. Featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, RRR was to release on January 07. But this movie too had to bow down in front of the Covid-19 surge and chose to postpone its release. The film, which also features Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, will be released in multiple languages, across the Indian theatres and worldwide. ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma asks SS Rajamouli if he deceives income tax department; here’s how the RRR director reacted

Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ is another film that had to face the wrath of the novel coronavirus. The movie was eyeing at a Makar Sankranti release on January 13 earlier. However, similar to RRR and Jersey, this Prabhas movie will also not be released on its stipulated date.

