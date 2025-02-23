Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside

Saba Azad is a well known Bollywood actress and singer who owns a band with another actor. Saba recently oepned up about her guide to accept a film. Let's see what this actress considers when signing a film.

Saba Azad is a well-known actress and singer. She worked on a few series like ''Feels Like Ishq," "Rocket Boys," and "Who's Your Gynac?''. She is currently dating Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Saba formed a music band of Mumbai-based electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink, with actor and musician Imaad Shah, in 2012. She has been making headlines for her series, music, and unique fashion sense.

Saba Azad on Bollywood film choices:

Saba Azad said, ''I will not do a propaganda film; I will not do a film that is spreading misinformation. I absolutely draw a line''. This serves as a strong counter to trollers who troll her for not doing back-to-back films. Many other actresses also revealed that they get film opportunities, but they turn them down due to various factors like the role of the female lead, dressing, and even the theme of the film.

Saba recently opened up about her film choices. Also, Saba has been trolled by social media users for various reasons, from her concerts to fashion choices. This also gives another reason for Saba to think twice about any choice she makes. Due to her relationship with big Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, she has been facing continuous negativity for no reason at all.

If we closely observe Saba Azad's work, her famous series 'Who is your gynac?' is a sensitive topic to take up. But she nailed it with confidence, and she took it up because of the role she has. Saba always chooses the roles that have meaning and significant importance in the film rather than commercial films where the female leads get glamor roles.

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar reveals the reason behind her films, Gully Boy and Archies

Latest Videos