Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside

Saba Azad is a well known Bollywood actress and singer who owns a band with another actor. Saba recently oepned up about her guide to accept a film. Let's see what this actress considers when signing a film.

Saba Azad on Bollywood, 'This is why I don't take up films...'; Deets inside MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 3:42 PM IST

Saba Azad is a well-known actress and singer. She worked on a few series like ''Feels Like Ishq," "Rocket Boys," and "Who's Your Gynac?''. She is currently dating Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan. Saba formed a music band of Mumbai-based electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink, with actor and musician Imaad Shah, in 2012. She has been making headlines for her series, music, and unique fashion sense.

Saba Azad on Bollywood film choices:

Saba Azad said, ''I will not do a propaganda film; I will not do a film that is spreading misinformation. I absolutely draw a line''. This serves as a strong counter to trollers who troll her for not doing back-to-back films. Many other actresses also revealed that they get film opportunities, but they turn them down due to various factors like the role of the female lead, dressing, and even the theme of the film.

Saba recently opened up about her film choices. Also, Saba has been trolled by social media users for various reasons, from her concerts to fashion choices. This also gives another reason for Saba to think twice about any choice she makes. Due to her relationship with big Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, she has been facing continuous negativity for no reason at all.

If we closely observe Saba Azad's work, her famous series 'Who is your gynac?' is a sensitive topic to take up. But she nailed it with confidence, and she took it up because of the role she has. Saba always chooses the roles that have meaning and significant importance in the film rather than commercial films where the female leads get glamor roles.

ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar reveals the reason behind her films, Gully Boy and Archies

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight' NTI

Boney Kapoor visits Mahakumbh Mela, amazed by the grandeur, calls it an 'unbelievable sight'

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar MEG

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..' NTI

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..'

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS] NTI

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS]

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78 NTI

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78

Recent Stories

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH) HRD

IND vs PAK, Champions Trophy: Hardik Pandya gets his revenge on Babar Azam after conceding 2 fours (WATCH)

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report AJR

Higher feed costs to hit Indian poultry industry profits in 2025-26: Report

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami returns to action after minor ankle pain during IND-PAK clash shk

Champions Trophy 2025: Shami returns to action after minor ankle pain during IND-PAK clash

If party doesnt want me, I have other options: Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress dmn

"If party doesn’t want me, I have other options": Shashi Tharoor MP issues stern warning to Congress

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh 2025: Uttarakhand Governor, Odisha CM, and BJP Leaders take sacred dip at Triveni Sangam

Recent Videos

Shivraj Singh Chouhan SOWS Makhana Seeds in Muddy Fields During NRCM Darbhanga Visit!

Shivraj Singh Chouhan SOWS Makhana Seeds in Muddy Fields During NRCM Darbhanga Visit!

Video Icon
Former Delhi CM Atishi Press Conference | AAP vs BJP & Congress | Arvind Kejriwal | Gopal Rai

Former Delhi CM Atishi Press Conference | AAP vs BJP & Congress | Arvind Kejriwal | Gopal Rai

Video Icon
Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Alia Bhatt STUNS in Peach Saree at Aadar Jain and Alekha's Grand WEDDING| Dance, Glam & Love!

Video Icon
India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

India vs Pakistan CLASH: More Than Just Cricket! 🇮🇳🔥 Fan Supports Kohli and Rohit’s Dominance!

Video Icon
‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

‘Gonna Wipe You Off’: White House Border Czar Tom Homan's STERN WARNING to Illegal Immigrants!

Video Icon