Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..'

Honey Singh kicked off his 'Millionaire India' tour with a power-packed Mumbai performance. He seemingly took a dig at Badshah and Raftaar, addressing criticism about his comeback and past collaborations.

Singer and rapper Honey Singh kicked off his 'Millionaire India' tour with an electrifying performance in Mumbai on Saturday night and it wasn't just his music that captured eyeballs.

In videos that have gone viral from the event, Honey Singh appeared to take a jab apparently at fellow rappers Badshah and Raftaar. In the clip, Singh can be seen addressing the criticism regarding his career and comeback.

The singer, without taking names, said, "Kayi log kehte hain ki wo mere bhai hain. Kayi log kehte hain ki mera comeback nahi ho raha. Aur phir kehte hain wo mere gaane likhte the. Aur phir kehte hain ki wo meri takdeer likh denge." (Translation: "Many people say they are my brothers. They also say I will never make a comeback. Then, they claimed they wrote songs for me. Then they also said they would write my destiny.")

The rift between Honey Singh and Badshah is no secret. The two are regarded as leading rappers in India and boast a large fan base. Singh and Badshah first began their careers together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

The band delivered many popular tracks including 'Khol Botal, 'Begani Naar Buri' 'Delhi Ke Deewane' among others. After a public tiff, the duo parted ways and have been regularly took potshots at each other on social media.

Meanwhile, as part of his tour, Honey Singh is set to perform in 10 major cities across India. His tour schedule includes stops in Lucknow (February 28), Delhi (March 1), Indore (March 8), Pune (March 14), Ahmedabad (March 15), Bengaluru (March 22), Chandigarh (March 23), and Jaipur (March 29), with the final show in Kolkata on April 5.

