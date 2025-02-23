Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..'

Honey Singh kicked off his 'Millionaire India' tour with a power-packed Mumbai performance. He seemingly took a dig at Badshah and Raftaar, addressing criticism about his comeback and past collaborations.


 

Honey Singh takes dig at Raftaar, Badshah while addressing comeback controversy: ' log kehte hain ki..' NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 23, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Singer and rapper Honey Singh kicked off his 'Millionaire India' tour with an electrifying performance in Mumbai on Saturday night and it wasn't just his music that captured eyeballs.

In videos that have gone viral from the event, Honey Singh appeared to take a jab apparently at fellow rappers Badshah and Raftaar. In the clip, Singh can be seen addressing the criticism regarding his career and comeback.

The singer, without taking names, said, "Kayi log kehte hain ki wo mere bhai hain. Kayi log kehte hain ki mera comeback nahi ho raha. Aur phir kehte hain wo mere gaane likhte the. Aur phir kehte hain ki wo meri takdeer likh denge." (Translation: "Many people say they are my brothers. They also say I will never make a comeback. Then, they claimed they wrote songs for me. Then they also said they would write my destiny.")

The rift between Honey Singh and Badshah is no secret. The two are regarded as leading rappers in India and boast a large fan base. Singh and Badshah first began their careers together as members of the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also featured Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

The band delivered many popular tracks including 'Khol Botal, 'Begani Naar Buri' 'Delhi Ke Deewane' among others. After a public tiff, the duo parted ways and have been regularly took potshots at each other on social media.

Meanwhile, as part of his tour, Honey Singh is set to perform in 10 major cities across India. His tour schedule includes stops in Lucknow (February 28), Delhi (March 1), Indore (March 8), Pune (March 14), Ahmedabad (March 15), Bengaluru (March 22), Chandigarh (March 23), and Jaipur (March 29), with the final show in Kolkata on April 5.

ALSO READ: Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Box Office Collection Day 2: How well is Dhanush's film performing? CHECK HERE

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS] NTI

Ed Westwick spotted in Mumbai, shares excitement for India vs Pakistan match at the airport [PHOTOS]

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78 NTI

Lynne Marie Stewart, beloved 'Pee-wee's Playhouse' star, passes away at 78

History of Scruffiness: Song Ha Yoon's part edited out in teaser due to THIS reason MEG

History of Scruffiness: Song Ha Yoon's part edited out in teaser due to THIS reason

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch] NTI

Shraddha Kapoor enjoys pani puri at wedding event, jokes 'ginna bhool hayi...' in viral video [watch]

WWE : Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

WWE: Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

Recent Stories

Mann Ki Baat: 'Be happy, stress-free', PM Modi's words of encouragement for Board Exam students AJR

Mann Ki Baat: 'Be happy, stress-free', PM Modi's words of encouragement for Board Exam students

IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah and 4 more Indian players not playing today NTI

IND vs PAK: Jasprit Bumrah and 4 more Indian players not playing today

8th Pay Commission: Big salary, allowance hike on the cards? Experts weigh in AJR

8th Pay Commission: Big salary, allowance hike on the cards? Experts weigh in

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Box Office Collection Day 2: How well is Dhanush's film performing? CHECK HERE NTI

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Box Office Collection Day 2: How well is Dhanush's film performing? CHECK HERE

'Power of Desi Alcohol': Man jumps from 3rd floor, survives electrocution; Throws bricks at police (WATCH) vkp

'Power of Desi Alcohol': Man jumps from 3rd floor, survives electrocution; Throws bricks at police (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon