Samantha calls THESE actresses the current best in the Indian film industry

South Indian Queen Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her favourite actresses in the Indian Film Industry and she explained why she like them. Let's see the list of best actresses according to samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted an 'Ask me anything' session on her Instagram story, and she answered fans questions and shared her feelings about many things. One of the interesting responses is the best heroines in the industry now. One of her fans asked, ''Best heroines in the industries.''. To this, Samantha left a sweet response with a video talking about the best actresses.

Samantha calls THESE actresses the current best:

She said, 'Yesssss! There are very good actors who are doing great stuff and exploring and experimenting in new roles to bring amazing content to life. I think there are many best actresses here, not in an order, but I love what they do, and they are so cool''.

She further said, ''Actors like Nazriya Nazim, Sai Pallavi in Amaran, Alia Bhatt for her film Jigra, Ananya Panday in CTRL, and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the film Ullozhukku.''. She then recalled that she was missing someone on the list, and she tried to remember very hard.

She posted another video on her Instagram story when she remembered the name of the actor that she forgot. She said, ''Yes, it's Divya Prabha who worked in a film 'Bachelor.' She is amazing, along with all the actresses who are trying to experiment with the roles and bring meaningful and necessary content to people. I am really looking forward to what these guys are going to do in the future.'.

Samantha is a well-known Indian actress and is also called the South Indian Lady Superstar. Her recent series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' got her great appreciation for exploring new genres and action-packed performances. Sam is currently focusing on her health and will be back to the films as soon as possible. Her recent appearances are trending all over with comments 'Vintage Sam is back,' 'Sam's smile is glowing,' and 'Sam is looking happy from inside.'. Fans are eagerly waiting for Samantha's comeback.

