    Celeb spotted: Janhvi Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranbir Kapoor, here’s what the stars were up to

    First Published Feb 4, 2022, 9:22 PM IST
    From their gym visits to family lunch, pre-wedding festivities, films studios and more, this is where your favourite celebrity was spotted on Friday in Mumbai.

    From Suhana Khan's visit to Zoya Akhtar's office to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's lunch date with their son Taimur Ali Khan, and Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's Mehendi ceremony, celebrities and star kids, were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Friday.

    Television actor Aamna Sharif wore colourful lehenga for her friend Karishma Tanna's Mehendi ceremony on Friday. Karishma Tanna will be marrying her beau, Varun Bangera on Saturday in Mumbai.

    Actor Daljiet Kaur was also one of the attendees of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bngera's Mehendi ceremony. Daljiet wore a Mehendi green lehenga with a tube top and an overlay on top of it. 

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes bold in a purple backless dress; see pics

    Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in Mumbai's Khar area. Recently, Janhvi shared a picture from her walk-in closet that showed her collection of footwear. The picture went viral on social media with people gushing over Janhvi's black dress, and at the same time, taking notice of her footwear collection.

    Actor Kartik Aaryan was seen on the sets of his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2. Kartik was snapped by the shutterbugs in his character costume. Actors Kiara Advani, Tabu and Amar Upadhyay will also been seen in important roles in this upcoming film.

    Varun Bangera left a sweet kiss on Karishma Tanna's forehead after the two posed for the cameras, post their Mehendi ceremony that was held in Mumbai on Friday.

    ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: Actor sizzles in a yellow lehenga for Mehendi; beau compliments in pink

    Actor Pooja Hegde was also seen outside her gym in Mumbai on Friday. She wore black workout pants and a white crop top for her workout session.

    'Badhaai Do' actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar have been running on a tight schedule ahead of their film's release. The two were spotted together at two different locations in Mumbai on Friday. In this picture, Rajkummar Rao is wearing an all-black kurta-pyjama set while Bhumi Pednekar wore an off-white saree.

    Ranbir Kapoor slayed in a blue-coloured checkered shirt with blue denim. The 'Brahmastra' actor was seen outside T-series office in Mumbai on Friday.

    Rubina Dilaik was also spotted in the city on Friday. She wore a black jacket and black pants along with a white t-shirt.

    It was a lunch date for Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. They headed out for lunch with their son Taimur Ali Khan on Friday, as they were spotted at BKC in Mumbai on Friday.

    Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan was papped by the photographers outside her gym in Mumbai on Friday. Sara carried a funky tote bag which read: "All you need is red".

    Actor Shraddha Kapoor was seen outside filmmaker Luv Ranjan's office in Mumbai. Shraddha stepped out in a floral pink shirt and blue jeans.

    Renowned Bollywood chorographer Terence Lewis attended Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's Mehendi ceremony. A hoard of celebrities from the television industry attended the pre-wedding festivities of the couple. 

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan was seen outside Zoya Akhtr's office in Mumbai on Friday. Zoya's Indian adaptation of Achie Comic will reportedly be launching Suhana. Along with her, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor may also debut with this film.

