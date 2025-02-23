Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar

Punjabi Singer Actor Guru Randhawa is making headlines after he was hospitalised from the sets of his upcoming film Shaunki Sardar. Let's have a look at the current update of this punjabi star's health. 

Guru Randhawa shares health update: Punjabi star injured on sets of Shaunki Sardar MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Updated: Feb 23, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Punjabi singer-actor Guru Randhawa was severely injured and rushed to the hospital after a risky stunt at the sets of Shaunki Sardar. Shaunki Sardar is said to be a heartfelt story of love, loyalty, and cultural pride as a blend of multiple emotions. This film is being produced by Guru's banner, 751 Films. This film is the silver screen debut of TV actress Nimrit Kaur. This movie is all set to hit the big screens on May 16, 2025. But this injury of Guru may alter the date of the release.

Guru Randhawa shares health update: 

The actor took to his social media handle to update his fans about his health condition. He shared a picture from the hospital where he was getting the treatment and left a note to fans. He wrote, ''My first stunt, my first injury, but my spirit remains unbroken. A memory from the sets of the Shaunki Sardar movie. Bahut mushkil kamm aa action waala but will work hard for my audience 🙏''. Showing his dedication towards his work and commitment to his fans. He promised his fans a better performance as soon as he recovers.

The comments section of the actor Guru Randhawa was flooded with the support and love from his fans. Mrunal Thakur also responded with a comment, 'Whatttt,' expressing how shocked she is to know what happened with Guru on set. Many of the fans sent their support and commented, 'Get well soon', and a few fans also commented, showing their love, ''Sir please asa stunts matt kiya karo do thing which are easy we love every thing you do (Sir, please don't perform such risky  stunts). Do something that is easy; we love everything and anything that you do'. 

