Thalapathy Vijay fan copying actor's iconic Ranjithame kiss gesture on petrol pump goes viral - WATCH

A video of globally prominent Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's fan working in a petrol pump, who shares his love and admiration for the Varisu star, has gone viral on social media. Know more.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest Tamil superstars in the South film industry, who enjoys a massive fan base that goes beyond any imagination. The nuanced South superstar, a mass hero, is loved by many because of his charismatic screen presence and skilled performances.

Every other day, videos of his fans wishing to meet him go viral on social media. Today, a video of a disabled man who is a huge ardent fan of Vijay and wants to meet him has set social media ablaze.

A video of Thalapathy Vijay's fan, who shares his love and admiration for the star, has gone viral on social media. The young man, who is working in a petrol pump, is seen speaking about Thalapathy Vijay with a radiant smile and expresses his wish to meet him at least once in his life. He also imitated the signature style of Thalapathy's Ranjithame kiss, which is the best part of the video.

A few days ago, a video of a little girl wanting Thalapathy Vijay to visit her home in Pallavaram, Chennai, went viral. He fulfilled the little girl's wish and spoke to the little girl on a video call. The actor also blew a flying kiss to her at the end of the call. The video went viral on social media. Also, the actor's gesture has won hearts on the Internet.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his upcoming film Leo with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor and his team wrapped up a long schedule in Kashmir and have taken a break. The shooting schedule is expected to begin this month.

Leo, the film, is based on Lokesh Kanagaraj's Cinematic Universe. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. She is pairing up with Vijay after 14 long years. The film features a stellar star cast with names like Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and others. Leo will hit the theatres on October 19 this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing songs and the original score for the project.

