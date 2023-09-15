Thalapathy 68: Where and when to watch Thalapathy Vijay's hit film on OTT? Read details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Tamil actor Vijay has signed up for his next upcoming movie, tentatively titled as 'Thalapathy 68' with director Venkat Prabhu. This movie marks the first collaboration of Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. 

    While, as per reports the movie is said to go on floors in first week of October. The official announcement regarding the cast and crew of this film is yet to be made

    Reportedly, the film's digital rights has been bagged by International OTT platform for an whopping price. The film's digital rights has bought for a highest price ever in Tamil industry. It is reported that the rights was acquired by Netflix. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this

    Meanwhile, Vijay's 'Leo' is set to release in theatres on October 19. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.The movie features Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Gautham, Mathew Thomas and Sandy. Expectations are rising as director Lokesh Kanakaraj and Vijay's first collaboration Master became a huge hit.

    It is reported that Leo will have a twenty four hour fan show in Kerala. Marathon shows are being organized at SA Multiplex in Pulluvila, Thiruvananthapuram under the leadership of Vijay fan Priyamudan Nanpans. The show will start on October 19 at 7, 11, 2, 6, 9.30, 11.59 and on October 20 at 4 am. The star's fan club also has a plan to provide financial assistance to students.

    The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
