Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna at puja ceremony in Chennai; pictures out

The puja ceremony for Thalapathy 66 took place today , April 06 in Chennai. Many pictures of the team have been shared on social media were we can see Vijay and Rashmika Mandannaposing during the puja ritual.

The most talked-about film in the South right now is Thalapathy Vijay's next with Vamshi Paidipally. Because of the high level of expectation, the film was officially premiered today in Chennai with a ceremonial pooja ceremony attended by the cast and crew. The film's principal actors, Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, were all smiles at the premiere.

The puja ceremony for Thalapathy 66 took place in Chennai on April 6. A photo of the team posing with grins during the puja ritual has gone popular on social media. While Vijay looks dashing in a blue shirt, Rashmika looks stunning in a pale green lehenga.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Vs Naga Chaitanya: Ex-couple mega clash soon on cards (Details)

Yesterday, April 5, was Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, and the makers of Thalapathy 66 welcomed her on board as the female lead. She went to Chennai yesterday to attend the launch event, and the filming is expected to begin this month.

Also Read: Prabhas' health problem: Why Radhe Shyam actor cannot lose weight? Read reasons

The film, tentatively named Thalapathy 66, will be Vijay's 66th. Vamsi Paidipally, a Telugu filmmaker, is in charge of the film. Sri Venkateshwara Creations is the production company founded by Dil Raju and Shirish. More information about the cast and crew will be released.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is awaiting the release of his latest film, Beast, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde plays the major role, and Anirudh Ravichander composes the soundtrack. Beast is set to reach theatres on April 13, competing at the box office with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2.