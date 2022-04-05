Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas' health problem: Why Radhe Shyam actor cannot lose weight? Read reasons

    First Published Apr 5, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    Baahubali star Prabhas is having a hard time keeping weight in control due to these reasons; read on

    Prabhas' weight increase has been a much-debated subject and has been a hot topic in the media. Fans who saw Radhe Shyam were startled since he appears to be pretty lean in the film, but his appearance altered when people saw him during the marketing. 
     

    Indeed, it sparked discussion as to whether the filmmakers attempted to modify his appearance on screen through CGI. Prabhas is one of the most handsome men in South Indian cinema, and he bulked up for Baahubali. In addition, he has been suffering knee problems. According to reports, he has been recommended to have painful knee surgery, requiring a three to four-month recovery time.

    According to a report published in Great Andhra, the actor had knee problems for a long period. This made it difficult for him to exercise as much as possible. This is one of the reasons he appears to be a little bulkier.
     

    According to Great Andhra, Prabhas' physique suffered a knock following Baahubali. He stretched himself to gain that mammoth physique for Baahubali. Every actor would confess that shedding pounds after that is a Herculean undertaking. 
     

    It should be mentioned that he is working on two projects simultaneously, which does not allow him to devote attention to his health or weight control. His sleep patterns, according to close sources, are likewise quite unpredictable. He sleeps late at night and wakes up during the day. Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna talks about Ranbir Kapoor and their film 'Animal' (Read Details)

    According to close sources, Prabhas is a gourmand, making things a little more difficult for him. We know he enjoys eating and feeding others. Many actors have battled with weight gain following a film situation, and we are confident that Prabhas and his crew will find a solution. 

    Prabhas

    Prabhas has access to the most significant sources and only needs some time to resolve this issue. He has two major films to his credit on the professional front: Salaar and Project K. Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna vs Yash: Actress once called KGF star 'show off'

