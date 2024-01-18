Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story'

    The makers of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, have released the film's trailer. It depicts an unusual love story in which a guy falls in love with an intelligent female robot.

    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Trailer: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to showcase 'unusual love story' RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2024, 6:59 PM IST

    The long-awaited trailer for 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has been released. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and others, is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The planned release date is February 9, 2024. 

    The trailer for the highly awaited film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, was unveiled on January 18. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robot scientist who develops affections and finally marries Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot. Sifra is an acronym for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation.

    The trailer was shared by Shahid on Instagram along with the caption, "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year! Trailer out now! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in cinemas this valentine’s week, February 9 2024! (sic)."

    The trailer features love scenes between Shahid and Kriti. Both are seen flirting with one another. However, in the following scene, Shahid introduces her to his family. He is unaware that Kriti is a robot or what her name, Sifra, implies. As the film progresses, we observe how well she fits in with the family until one night she dies. Shahid's aunt Dimple Kapadia informs him that her battery has died and she is in charge mode. Shahid was stunned. It will be interesting to watch this adorable love tale.

    About 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': 
    In 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' Kriti Sanon plays a robot. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, portrays a robot specialist. The romantic drama, produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is slated to be released on February 9, following many delays.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Prabhas and Salaar team receive special gift from RCB - Viral picture takes social media by storm osf

    Prabhas and Salaar team receive special gift from RCB - Viral picture takes social media by storm

    Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh eyes Ranbir Kapoor for his biopic role (WATCH)

    Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh eyes Ranbir Kapoor for his biopic role (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Anupam Kher confirms to attend high-profile event at Ayodhya (Watch) RBA

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Anupam Kher confirms to attend high-profile event at Ayodhya (Watch)

    Bhakshak teaser Bhumi Pednekar turns investigative journalist for her next film based on true events RBA

    ‘Bhakshak’ teaser: Bhumi Pednekar turns investigative journalist for her next, film based on true events

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan releases song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' (VIDEO) RBA

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan releases song 'Ayodhya Ke Shree Ram' (VIDEO)

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi to visit 3 temples In Tamil Nadu during two-day visit ahead of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'

    PM Modi to visit 3 temples In Tamil Nadu during two-day visit ahead of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha'

    cricket IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott highlights communication gap during Super Over drama osf

    IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott highlights communication gap during Super Over drama

    Ayodhya: What is Ram Yantra on which Ram Lalla idol is installed? anr

    Ayodhya: What is Ram Yantra on which Ram Lalla idol is installed?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Know Anushka Sharma's special connection with Ram Janmabhoomi

    Ram Mandir: Know Anushka Sharma's special connection with Ayodhya

    Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Ram Lalla's idol installed in sanctum sanctorum

    Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha': Ram Lalla's idol installed in sanctum sanctorum

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Exploring the tent city that arose in just 4 months

    Video Icon
    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha vkp

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: Prayers continue at Ram Mandir ahead of Pran Pratishtha

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon