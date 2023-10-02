Tejas Teaser OUT: Check out Kangana Ranaut's fiery avatar as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill

Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin" - Live the never dying spirit of Bharat as the teaser of Tejas' starring Kangana Ranaut is out now!

Produced under the banner of RSVP Movies, the highly anticipated film 'Tejas,' featuring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, has generated significant excitement among the masses. The announcement of its release date, set for October 27th, has further heightened anticipation. To enhance the excitement even more, the film's long-awaited teaser was unveiled on Gandhi Jayanti, offering viewers a glimpse into the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, ready to dominate the battlefield.

On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the teaser of 'Tejas' has finally been revealed. With Kangana Ranaut portraying the role of Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the teaser is packed with goosebump-inducing background music and profoundly inspiring visuals. It fills viewers with pride for the nation and promises an action-packed adventure. Additionally, the teaser amplified the thrill with the impactful dialogue, "Bharat ko chhedoge to chhodenge nahin," setting the stage for the trailer's release on October 8th, 2023.

'Tejas' narrates the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, aiming to inspire and instill deep pride in every Indian. It showcases the relentless dedication of our Air Force pilots in defending the nation, despite facing numerous challenges.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's production and starring Kangana Ranaut, 'Tejas' is written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, with Ronnie Screwvala as the producer. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 27th, 2023.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's viral video : Pregnacy speculation grows as she gestures Papparazi to avoid taking pictures